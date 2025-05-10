THE TRUTH ABOUT KEITH MWEEMBE’S ELECTION



By: Timmy



Emmanuel Mwamba’s recent article accusing President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government of sponsoring Keith Mweemba’s election as FAZ President is nothing but a web of lies and propaganda. The facts speak for themselves:





✅ No UPND member was involved in campaigning for Keith Mweemba, and top party members were not even present during the election. Even Matomola, a UPND member, attended the event as a personal supporter of Adrian Kashala, not Keith Mweemba.



✅The election was fair, and Keith Mweemba won based on his merits. Kamanga’s loss was due to his own mistakes and lack of popularity, not because of any alleged sponsorship.

✅ The UPND government’s congratulations to Keith Mweemba after his win is a testament to their sportsmanship and respect for the democratic process.





Mwamba’s attempts to link President Hichilema to Keith Mweemba’s election are baseless and lack evidence. The truth is, Kamanga’s downfall was aided by his own silly mistakes and failure to focus on the bigger picture – the interest of football in Zambia.





The opposition’s failure to provide a strong alternative is evident in their inability to produce a credible candidate. It’s time for them to regroup and focus on unity, rather than spreading propaganda and lies. As seen in their article, they try to paint President Hichilema in a bad light, but their arguments are weak and lack substance.





The people have spoken, and Keith Mweemba is the rightful winner. Let’s move forward with sportsmanship and integrity.The opposition should take a cue from this and work on building a stronger, more united front, rather than resorting to baseless accusations and propaganda.





The facts clearly show that Keith Mweemba’s election was a fair and democratic process, and any attempts to undermine it are nothing but political mudslinging.



WAGON MEDIA