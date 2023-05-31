THE TRUTH ABOUT THE FAKE TERRORISM CHARGES… The Real Target Is Former President Edgar Lungu- PF

By Patriotic Front – PF Media

THE TRUTH ABOUT THE FAKE TERRORISM CHARGES… THE REAL TARGET IS FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU

….the fabricated charges against Zumani Zimba is meant to punish him and build fake charges against former President Lungu…

…the case is old, as the boys were previously arrested in 2020…..

….Lusaka High Court ordered the release of the four being held for over 27 days but the Police thwarted the court order and rushed to charge the suspect with terrorism charges….

On Monday, the Lusaka High Court ordered the release of four persons being detained for over 27 days without charge on fake charges of having articles of terrorism.

As soon as the State became aware of the high court order, they rushed to arrest former State House Special Assistant for Politics, Zumani Zimba and jointly charged him with Patriotic Front members, Given Phiri, Marlone Banda and Portipher Gwai.

Facts are that in 2020, the boys that have been arrested were in Sinda and Petauke Districts to help mobilise the former ruling Patriotic Front party.

However the boys apparently expressed interest in buying gold from artisanal small-scale miners as gold is prevalent in the areas of their political operation; Chipata, Sinda, Petauke and Nyimba.

While they were in Sinda there was a reported case of the community mob beating two Mozambicans.

The two Mozambicans where beaten by the community on allegations that there were involved in gassing.

But the two Mozambicans were allgedly found selling mercury to gold miners.

Elemental mercury is used in artisanal and small-scale gold mining.

Mercury is mixed with gold-containing materials, forming a mercury-gold amalgam which is then heated, vaporizing the mercury to obtain the gold.

Police later released the Mozambicans after verifying the issue of Mercury with a business lady in Sinda who was interested in the substance.

When the boys were returning to Lusaka, Police in Petauke impounded their car on allegations and reports that their vehicle was seen in Sinda were the incidence of mob justice beating “gassers” occurred.

The boys explained that they were in Eastern Province to surveil on the strength of the PF party as it was during preparations for NRC issuance, voter registration as the new new electoral roll would replace the 2005 voters’ register.

When they were searched, police seized a bottle of cough mixture and used oil ( the boys had just serviced their car in Petauke).

The boys told the Police that they could verify with Mr. Chris Zumani, State House Political Advisor, who was aware of the party mission to check on the strength of the party in Eastern Province.

The trio were later released.

It is this convoluted story and the file that State House have dusted up and have tried to incriminate Zumani Zimba and former President Edgar Lungu.

This is a holding charge first to detain and punish Zumani Zimba without bond or bail.

Recently, Zimba, reacting to President Hichilema’s press conference, likened him to “a cat that couldnt catch mice”.

And infact, burning of markets and gassing activities was an illegal operation associated with the UPND to raise security alarm in the nation and those close to the operation of the UPND have repeatedly disclosed this.

Dr. Zimba of farm number 100 in Chongwe, Given Phiri, 37, of an unknown house number in Lusaka’s Misisi compound, Marlone Banda, 36, of plot number 811 in 12 Miles area and Portipher Gwai, 44, of plot number 194/17 Mtendere compound in Lusaka, have been charged for the offence of being in possession of articles for terrorism or proliferation purposes, contrary to Section 25 of the anti- terrorism Act number 6 of 2018, as read with Section 2 of the amended anti–terrorism Act number 6 of 2023.

According to the Police, it is alleged that the accused jointly, and whilst acting together with others unknown, did possess offensive articles, namely Deep 600 and Halothane and others, with intent to endanger life.

When inhaled by a human being, Halothane acts as an anaesthesia.

“The incident occurred in February, 2020 in Petauke district, in Eastern Province of the Republic of Zambia,” stated Hamoonga.

“The accused are currently detained in police custody and will appear in court soon.”

Lawyers for the 3 men are returning to the High Court to demonstrate that the Court Order was disrespected and will raise contempt charges against the Inspector General of Police. – Patriotic Front – PF