BREAKING: The UK has suspended intelligence-sharing with the Trump administration as they REFUSE to be complicit in Trump’s illegal murders of innocent boaters in MAJOR shift in relations!





The United Kingdom controls a number of territories in the Caribbean and has a large number of intelligence assets in the area. In the past, they’ve helped us track suspected drug-shipping boats, with the understanding that the boats would be searched, the occupants detained and contraband seized.





Now that the Trump admin is just killing people indiscriminately with no concern for who their victims are or whether or not they’re guilty of anything, the United Kingdom will no longer be an accomplice to what they see as murder.





CNN reports that “British officials believe the US military strikes, which have killed 76 people, violate international law, the sources said. The intelligence pause began over a month ago, they said.”





For weeks now, Trump and Steven Miller have been pushing nonsensical lies about Venezuelan fentanyl trafficking in order to justify the extrajudicial murder of Colombian and Venezuelan fishermen.





The majority of fentanyl is produced in Mexico, where it is then brought over the border, mostly by AMERICANS. In 2023 and 2024, over 84% of people arrested for fent trafficking were American citizens.





This is a completely made-up narrative used to justify the heinous murder of some of the world’s poorest people — and to normalize the killing of foreign nationals without a declaration of war.



Good on the United Kingdom for refusing to be a part of this senseless slaughter.