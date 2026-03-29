THE UNEMPLOYMENT LEVEL IN UPND HAS WORSENED, GRADUATES ARE NOW MAKING SHAWARMA WHILE OTHERS ARE STREET VENDORS – KAFWAYA





LUNTE Member of Parliament Hon Mutotwe kafwaya, has raised concern over the rising levels of unemployment in zambia, stating that the situation has worsened under the upnd government.





He observed that many university graduates are now resorting to selling shawarma and engaging in street vending to survive an outcome he believes should not be the norm for individuals with higher education qualifications.





Kafwaya argued that when someone trained in a professional field, such as medicine, ends up in informal trading, it reflects economic desperation rather than entrepreneurship.





He further stated that during its time in power, the pf government was able to create jobs within its seven-year tenure.



He made these remarks when he appeared on a Prime TV programme.