THE UPND ALLIANCE COUNCIL OF PRESIDENTS CONVENES IN LUSAKA



The UPND Alliance Council of Presidents has convened in Lusaka to deliberate on key national issues affecting the country.





Republican Progressive Party (RPP) President and UPND Alliance Spokesperson, Leslie Chikuse, says the high-level meeting brought together alliance leaders in a show of unity and shared purpose.





Mr. Chikuse says discussions focused on national development, economic growth, democracy, constitutionalism, the electoral process, and the rule of law.





He says the council described the engagement as cordial and constructive, emphasizing a strong commitment to strengthening governance.





Mr. Chikuse says the alliance reaffirmed its dedication to upholding democratic values and ensuring that the rule of law guides Zambia’s development agenda.





He further says resolutions from the meeting will be communicated to the public in due course.



M.TVZ