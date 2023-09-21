THE UPND AND HAKAINDE HICHILEMA MUST FALL- PF SG NAKACINDA
….we are just waiting for 2026
Lusaka………Wednesday, SEPTEMBER 20, 2023 [SMART EAGLES].
Newly Appointed Patriotic Front Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda says President Hakainde Hichilema and his UPND must fall in 2026 citing failure to Govern the Country.
Hon Nakacinda said the Zambian people have placed a demand on the PF to unseat the current regime in 2026 because the UPND is a failed project.
He said this will call for collective work among PF Members in order to redeem the citizens from what he termed as Bad Governance.
Hon Nakacinda was speaking when he delivered his maiden speech as PF Secretary General.
He said he will never respond to those who criticise him as doing so is lowering oneself to petty politics .
Hon Nakacinda has since promised to execute his work firmly but in a fair manner.
“What we are involved in is not child’s play this is serious business. We will answer those that are in doubt, not by engaging them but by our works. With this support, we owe you hard work and victory in 2026. I can only promise you that our enemy that is known must fall. The UPND and Hakainde Hichilema must fall. We will allow divergent views in our party, we have a task to win in 2026,” he said.
Meanwhile, Hon Nakacinda has called for unity among members of the PF.
He said number one issue is to ensure that discipline is maintained in the party.
He has however reminded the UPND that the PF’s discipline must not be taken for granted.
Hon Nakacinda has also responded to those saying that he was from MMD and should not be SG.
“There are people arguing that Nakacinda is from MMD, you have missed the point. Those who want to criticise us because of our journey in MMD. You have missed the point. When you say you are from MMD, you are just exposing the fact that we have credentials, we are coming from somewhere and we are going somewhere….,” he said.
With the Alebwelelapo vibe rocking the country , the PF SG has clarified that the phrase does not mean an individual but the party bouncing back as per the wish of the Zambian people.
“Some of the people are saying Nakacinda is talking about Alebwelelapo agenda, nibena Zambia abalelanda, Alebwelelapo is not an individual but Patriotic Front,” he said.
Hon Nakacinda has also weighed in on desperate attempts to intimidate the opposition leaders who gave an interview to a Zimbabwean Journalist.
“when in opposition, President HH went round the country, talking about the Government even in other countries. But for us, we just talk to a journalist from Zimbabwe, they are now becoming agitated…….Just come to the political arena we do a level playing field….,” he said.
PF can never bounce back in 2026 it’s too soon.
This chap is insulting the electorate who have the final say on who goes to state House.
I see no ideas being put forward by which the lives of Zambians will be bettered. These chaps are only there for themselves.
Just a reminder, how can a normal person call the following as “failed to govern”?
1. Free education
2. Restored meal allowance
3. No cadrelism and HULIGANISM
4. Freedom of movement
5. Massive employment.
6. NAPSA partial withdraw.
7. Payment of retirees within 3 months while during others retirees died without getting their money
8. CDF for grassroots development
9. Debt renegotiation while others never recovered what they paid on someone to negotiate for them because they didn’t have capacity.
10. Free media, no media houses closing
11. Depoliticizing maize growing so it is a business than a political crop to encourage people grow more for their consumption and sale as lasting solution to reducing high prices of UNGA.
12. Rule of law and not rule of MAN. Others are hypocritical and now the law is only law because it’s against the other member they want to get rid of using the law because they don’t like him but can support lawlessness of the CLINQ and Associates who can even go into being TRAITORS against their own country insinuating there is a scheme against regime change in the region by their own president (country) shameful indeed.
Fyafulisha bane, can someone add more nanaka and very soon when we start getting fuel from Angola we will stabilize the fuel price.
Only two things remaining to deal with which is UNGA and FUEL and then we will see what will be the TALK. Wina AZALILA ANSO MU 2026 and for now using the rule.of.law all criminals should be caged and watch from the PRISONS. We have not yet forgotten what you took us through and all ZAMBIANS are alive to this reality. Looking forward to a live debate on economic policies
Hachunde,
How much is mealie meal in Namwala?
You must also be using cow dung instead of petrol in Namwala.
You are not even affected by the Kwacha depreciation, because you trade in cows, and insults.
Iwe chi nakachinda so you all you want is removing the UPND so you bring back the savages looters prostitutes caders and then you start lifting bags of money taking to girl frejnds places and fill planes with musicians prostitutes and savages on international trips
Fi PF you are jokers
Just go and hang!!
What a waste of time. It is now clear that the opposition has absolutely lost direction. With no attempt to give practical checks and balances or providing any proven solutions to the many problems we face. The opposition are doing nothing but only venting their anger of not liking the current President. This is not enough reason to change government.
We now clearly understand that all they want to do is to replace this existing government and then provide no significant leadership nor provide any solutions to our economic woes. It will not happen. Mind you we already have a test of their leadership and we don’t want to go back to that type of illogical misplaced type of governance. This is because most of the leaders in opposition are the same people who were in the previous administration. The have just regrouped.
Making empty angry noises day and night without offering solutions is the only thing these opposition politicians can offer. It is evident that they are very far from ever convincing anyone with a thinking mind to consider a change of government. We want substance of leadership not this hit and run type of leadership.
So far no one in the previous government is man enough to take responsibility of their actions for the mess we are in. Now we see shameful attempts by some reckless leaders of the opposition who want to transfer the effects of their reckless governance acts to this administration. This is embarrassing and being very short sighted as this will soon come back to haunt them as the origins of these issues begin to be exposed as we progress towards 2026.
There is a law which can not be broken. You will reap what you sow. Currently it is sad that we are not seeing progressive politics but instead only see sacred people in the opposition desperately trying to take over power at any cost without regard of how their actions adversely affect our country as a whole. This will not be tolerated and must be resisted by all well meaning citizens.
What would be the need of changing government only to hand it over to people who are just angry and have no clue of solving the problems we have. Seeing those crying for power put us into these economic problem we are facing through their poor polices and corruption tendencies.
It is apparent, that once the issues of mealie meal and fuel are sorted out most of these people shouting for regime change will become irrelevant because they are not able to offer proper checks and balances. Talking about a problem is not making checks and balances. It is offering alternative solutions that is offering proper checks and balances and so far they have no solutions except being angry.
An organisation’s existence must not be based only on pointing out temporary problems it should provide leadership and give practical solutions. There are more issues to deal with than what these current opposition leaders are obsessed with. Hatred of one individual is not enough reason to Change government.
Looking at things objectively once some of the issues we face as a country begin to be sorted out progressively as policies begin to take hold in our governance systems the opposition will sadly have nothing else to say due to their poor approach to constructive politics.
This is a very disappointing reality. We have replaced effective and efficient leadership with those who have a talent to only talk even if what the say is nonsense and illogical. We need help as a country. As things stand opposition have shot themselves in the foot due to this obsession of hatred of the current President.
They are too personal to be taken seriously. Dragging us into their own fights is not justified. All we are looking for are trustworthy leaders and not hateful and angry people who can led us into further doom and misery. We want solution based politics. So far this current government is at least succeeding on offering solutions. This is a comforting start. We want more wins however this is a progressive and comforting start.
Give us solutions not your angry hearts and attitudes please. We are waiting.