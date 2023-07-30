THE UPND LEADERSHIP MUST BORROW ANSWERS WHY THE POOR PF MEMBERS ARE READY TO DIE WITH THEIR LEADERSHIP …***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

It is very important that as UPND members we understand why PF members are sacrificing in opposition to sink with their PF leadership . The question that begs answers is how many UPND poor members will sacrifice more than what they did to form govt , by being with the party after president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is gone like what PF members are doing ? , when in UPND the most considered are the well educated ,elite and wealthy families who seem to run the shores of destiny in their lives .

The common denomination in the PF Political binary is the closeness the PF party leaders are to the followers , unfortunately after winning elections the UPND leadership chose the elite , rich and most educated people to get a step in the comfort zone , this is the difference between UPND and PF , if someone asks me how many rich ,elite and most educated will be around for the UPND party after president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S terms ,my honest answer is that there will be no one around doing what PF members are doing to support the party and the PF leadership .

Am not so naive to support the UPND govt and also taking sides on the reality checks of how things are in UPND , when I hear that most UPND members have been abandoned I see the pain of sacrificing for the rich ,most educated the elite that have been elavated easily . It can’t be everyone that fits in the same boat but PF leaders were too close to the people that supported them to get power to govern this country . Most areas which are dominantly UPND ,the leaders have gone into oblivion and now they are called masters littering some properties a d telling UPND members there are no benefits in politics under this govt .

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has the mandate to govern this country , but who else is there to build the party and have the same strength that convinced the people of zambia to vote for president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA and the UPND party after he is long gone ? . The UPND followers that had the forceful strength to mobilise and ensure zambians understood what the UPND leadership was meant to do for this country , unfortunately those who funded the party are the most important today and those with reputable ancestors record of existence that was paramount . Politics is about benefits , if PF managed their poor followers it is the main reason the followers are still largely behind the party abd their leadership , unfortunately I don’t think in my mind these intellectuals , rich and elite families will be there for the UPND party once president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA hangs up his boots in 2031.

These are reality the terms which we must understand even if we love president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA and the UPND govt , as much as we are free to express ourselves on many political issues , the UPND character of inclusiveness changed immediately after winning elections , if my assessment is incorrect posterity will judge me wrongly because history will very soon repeat itself because of not handling party organisation matters properly .God bless mother Zambia.

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY