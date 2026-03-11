THE UPND LEADERSHIP TENURE EXPIRED

The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), faces a significant internal reckoning as internal timelines approach a critical juncture.

The reminder issued by party member Charles Longwe concerning the expiration of the tenures for President Hakainde Hichilema and the National Management Committee in February 2026 brings into sharp focus the necessity of adhering to constitutional mandates regarding internal democratic processes.

Specifically, the impending need to hold a National Convention to elect office bearers poses a crucial test for the UPND’s commitment to intra-party democracy, especially given the party’s historical tendency toward uncontested leadership selections.

This situation presents an opportunity for the UPND to solidify its democratic credentials or risk undermining the very principles it champions at the national level.