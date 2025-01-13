The UPND’s Heartless Demolition of Livelihoods along Lumumba road: A continued Betrayal of the Zambian People- New Heritage Party

The UPND’s Heartless Demolition of Livelihoods along Lumumba road: A continued Betrayal of the Zambian People





The New Heritage Party (NHP) sympathizes deeply with the owners of the 150 shops that were recently demolished by the UPND-led government, as well as the traders who operated within them. We understand the devastating impact this heartless action has had on their lives and livelihoods. This not the first demolition, but has been across the country before





For years, these businesses have contributed to the country’s economy, paying taxes and generating revenue for the government. However, instead of being supported and empowered, they have been demonized and destroyed by the very government that has been benefiting from their hard work on an excuse of being on a drainage or any flimsy excuse.





It is appalling that the UPND-led government has been collecting revenue from these businesses for years, only to turn around and destroy their livelihoods. This is a clear example of a government that prioritizes its own interests over those of its citizens. The government’s actions are driven by a desire to enjoy the taxes collected from these businesses in the form of allowances and salaries, while disregarding the welfare of the people who generate these taxes.





The UPND-led government sucks the life out of local businesses, leaving only destruction and despair in their wake. The UPND are heartlessly feeding on the livelihood of the innocent and vulnerable, leaving them impoverished and destitute.





As the NHP, we condemn the UPND’s heartless demolition of livelihoods in the strongest possible terms. We demand that the government takes immediate action to provide alternative solutions and support to the affected traders and owners. It’s time for the UPND to put the interests of the Zambian people above their own selfish agendas.





The UPND’s leadership must be held accountable for their monstrous actions. We urge all Zambians to join us in demanding better from our leaders. Together, we can build a brighter future for our nation, one that prioritizes the needs and aspirations of the Zambian people, not the selfish interests of vampire-like attitudes.



Aggephrey Brill

Chiefs Spokesperson

New Heritage Party.

+260979828935