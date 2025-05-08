THE US AND THE UK ARE EXPECTED TO ANNOUNCE A DEAL TO REDUCE TARIFFS TODAY
Last night, US President Donald Trump said there would be a “big” news conference at 10:00 to announce a “major trade deal” with a “highly respected country.”
Most goods imported to the US from the UK face 10% tariffs, with higher rates on steel, aluminium, and cars.
The UK also charges tariffs on some US goods.
Downing Street has confirmed that Keir Starmer will make an announcement about a deal with the US on tariffs later today.
A spokesperson for No 10 says the US is an “indispensable ally for both our economic and national security” and “talks on a deal between our countries have been continuing at pace”.
“The prime minister will update later today,” they add.
