THE US AND THE UK ARE EXPECTED TO ANNOUNCE A DEAL TO REDUCE TARIFFS TODAY

Last night, US President Donald Trump said there would be a “big” news conference at 10:00  to announce a “major trade deal” with a “highly respected country.”



Most goods imported to the US from the UK face 10% tariffs, with higher rates on steel, aluminium, and cars.

The UK also charges tariffs on some US goods.



Downing Street has confirmed that Keir Starmer will make an announcement about a deal with the US on tariffs later today.



A spokesperson for No 10 says the US is an “indispensable ally for both our economic and national security” and “talks on a deal between our countries have been continuing at pace”.



“The prime minister will update later today,” they add.

BBC

