THE US AND THE UK ARE EXPECTED TO ANNOUNCE A DEAL TO REDUCE TARIFFS TODAY



Last night, US President Donald Trump said there would be a “big” news conference at 10:00 to announce a “major trade deal” with a “highly respected country.”





Most goods imported to the US from the UK face 10% tariffs, with higher rates on steel, aluminium, and cars.



The UK also charges tariffs on some US goods.





Downing Street has confirmed that Keir Starmer will make an announcement about a deal with the US on tariffs later today.





A spokesperson for No 10 says the US is an “indispensable ally for both our economic and national security” and “talks on a deal between our countries have been continuing at pace”.





“The prime minister will update later today,” they add.



BBC