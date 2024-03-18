The war of words between Anthony Joshua and Lennox Lewis.

Anthony Joshua: “Lennox is a clown. I don’t respect Lennox. Me and Lennox are not the same. My legacy is to sit back and enjoy the younger generation coming up, and not to be involved. Just to appreciate what it takes to get there. Lennox isn’t like that. Me and Lennox are cut from a different cloth.”

Lennox Lewis fired back: “Wow! He’s right! We ARE cut from a different cloth.

“Undisputed wasn’t something I ‘worried’ about. It was something I went after until it was accomplished! that’s the limit.

“Disappointed in AJ’s words but I understand that this ‘jealousy’ narrative was only fabricated AFTER I criticised them for Wilder negotiations. All of a sudden I’m a hater.

“Ask who benefits from such a simple-minded narrative? Not AJ. Not me.”