THE ZAMBIA POLICE COMMAND IS COMPLETELY PARALYSED WHEN IT COMES TO CRIMES COMMITTED BY UPND AND ITS AFFILIATES- Jackson Silavwe

THE ZAMBIA POLICE COMMAND IS COMPLETELY PARALYSED WHEN IT COMES TO CRIMES COMMITTED BY UPND AND ITS AFFILIATES

Golden Party President Jackson Silavwe writes….

‎THE Zambia police command is completely paralysed when it comes to crimes committed by UPND affiliates and supporters.



‎Honourable Jack Mwiimbu and the police command must know that the “we are still investigating” statement is deeply offensive to right thinking citizens when it comes to alleged crimes by UPND affiliates.

‎What happened to Hon. Lubinda was uncultural, unzambian, unchristian, unconstitutional and unpatriotic even if one does not support the PF.



‎Both political and apolitical Zambians know the dangers and evils of cadreism. It remains one of the biggest contributing factors of the PF’s exit from power in 2021.

‎To Zambians, cadreism denotes disorder, indiscipline, pride, illegalities, disrespect of the rule of law and a departure from our cultural norms.



‎As Zambians, we must must be united in confronting crime meting out swift consequences on the perpetrators without favour.



‎Hon. mwiimbu and the police command can do better in uniting our Nation in fighting crime across political parties lines.

‎JACKSON SILAVWE

‎PRESIDENT

‎GPZ

