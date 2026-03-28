THE ZAMBIA WE WANT REGRETS THE LEADERSHIP IT HAS CREATED AS MUHABI DISMISSES ASSERTIONS OF BEING FIRED

“This is not the Zambia we all wanted to build,” Muhabi Lungu.

Dr Auxilia Bupe Ponga, elected Head and Chairperson of the Party, Hon Kapembwa Simbao, elected Flag Bearer and Presidential Candidate and, Muhabi Lungu, elected Secretary General of The Zambia We Want Party (ZWW), CANNOT BE REMOVED, recalled or terminated without recourse to due Constitutional Provisions of the Party.

To act or suggest otherwise is a serious breach of the Party Constitution; a constitution which was unanimously approved in December 2024 and released at a Public Ceremony on 9th February 2025.The Constitution of the Zambia We Want (ZWW) contains no such provision of termination by petition, in which a group of individuals, can design, sign and distribute a petition of termination or recall. No such provision or process exists in the Party Constitution of ZWW.

In addition, the Constitutionally mandated body of the Party, The National Leadership Council (NLC), which runs the party on a day to day basis and in-between Congresses, was never requested for, called or convened to consider such a grave matter, as is being maliciously communicated to the public.

The senior management committee, the National Executive Committee (NEC), which by convention, meets to consider agenda items towards the calling and holding of the NLC was never requested for, called for or met to ever consider such a serious proposition.

Even as it concerns general and regular disciplinary matters, the Constitution of The Zambia We Want is categorical as to the processes to be undertaken in order to uphold the rules of natural justice , equity, fairness and transparency.

None of the aforementioned accused persons had any knowledge of such a process ever taking place or even, being accorded the decency and opportunity, and chance to appear before a Council of their Peers. No pretence, by colleagues to execute a fair exercise based on rules of natural justice toward the accused answering to any charge; in this case, a series of false accusations such as those contained in the illegal petition.

None of the prescribed procedures were followed because the petitioners are aware that the vast majority of party members and their NLC are in full support of its Chairperson and the President. That, such a process, if it was made legitimate would never have had the chance of taking off. This is not the Zambia we all wanted to build. Such behavior was not what was envisioned at the initiation of this great endeavour, just two years ago.

Unfortunately, it would appear that this is an act of mischief by several disgruntled members of the party who have lent themselves to being used by known state elements, hiding behind a smoke screen.

The Zambia We Want Party, was by design, established as a rules based organization, steeped within a set of rules, regulations and processes. No single individual operating at the whims of their feelings and or in tandem with his/her cohorts have the right nor the privilege of undertaking actions outside the institutionalized process.

I have issued this polite preliminary statement in order to inform the public that the three elected office bearers are currently the only legitimate Office Bearers and shall remain so, until any such action in conformity with the constitution is followed. Attached is the Constitution of ZWW, for ease of reference and for those with sufficient time and interest to read it.

In a few days time, a legitimately constituted NEC meeting has been will be held as scheduled. Subsequently, a comprehensive response to the petitioners will be written and forwarded to them as individuals; the vast majority of whom have not participated in any Party activities since their preferred Presidential Candidate lost elections in October 2025. Thereafter, this comprehensive response will be shared to the general public, since the petitioners themselves, obviously intended to escalate this matter to the general public; although this action is in breach of our constitutional provision for all forms of disputes and arbitration to be exhausted within the Party, before resorting to the Courts and the general Public.

Finally, and due to the nature of possible intended damage directed towards ZWW and its Alliance Parters, I am making arrangements to appear on any TV and Radio stations, to further delve into greater detail as to the genesis of this matter. It is my hope and prayer that those stations who believe in truth and natural justice will accord me the opportunity to explain and put this matter in its correct perspective and context.

Thanking you all for your attention and patience.

MUHABI LUNGU

SECRETARY GENERAL

The Zambia We Want (ZWW)