THE ZAMBIAN PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM IS IN A STATE OF SHAMBLES



The government must invest in an efficient and affordable public transportation systems to reduce the burden of transportation costs in the country.





Whilst the private sector is encouraged to invest in the transport sector, the importance of transportation reigning in the cost-of-living crisis cannot be overemphasized.





In this regard, it is the role of the government to ensure that the public transportation system is well organised and well aligned.





This is why, Golden Party of Zambia, GPZ in government will have to address the issue of transportation including provision of mass movement options like;





1. City busses

2. High speed trains and

3. City trams.



Investment in a robust public transportation system in the country and particularly in major cities of Lusaka, Ndola and Kitwe will go a long way in reducing the cost of doing business in the country and will invariably lead to improved standard of living for our people.





Silavwe Jackson

President

GPZ

29|05|2025