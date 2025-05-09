Theft of medicines began long before the UPND administration took office in August 2021- Health Elijah Muchima

MINISTER of Health Elijah Muchima says the theft of medicines reflects a deep-rooted problem that began long before the United Party for National Development (UPND) administration took office in August 2021.









Yesterday, the United States government announced that it had cut K1.4 billion (approximately $50 million) in annual funding for malaria, HIV, and TB medications due to the government’s failure to address the widespread theft of donated medical supplies.





US Ambassador to Zambia Michael Gonzales stated that since 2021, the US has uncovered systemic theft of life-saving medicines, including antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) intended for free distribution to the public.





However, in a national address, Dr Muchima said the persistent challenge reflects a deep-rooted problem that took hold long before the current administration assumed office in August 2021, stemming from systemic weaknesses in oversight and supply chain management under previous governments.





“To address this, the Government of Zambia has implemented robust remedial measures to protect medicines, ensuring they reach the patients who need them most. You may wish to note that the President of Zambia, Mr Hakainde Hichilema, commissioned a comprehensive independent forensic audit of the entire medicines supply chain immediately after the concerns were raised,” he said.





The Minister said the audit was commissioned by the Auditor General’s Office and conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers, with its interim report shared with stakeholders, including cooperating partners, at State House at the invitation of the President.





He said following the preliminary report, the Government of Zambia took action by suspending several ZAMMSA officials from their positions.



“You may wish to note that, other than the Director of Finance, these officials are appearing before the courts of law,” Dr. Muchima said.





He added that the final report has been completed and cleared by the Office of the Auditor General for further action.



Dr Muchima said there will be no sacred cows in this process, adding that all suspects will go through the full legal process, with the presumption of innocence until proven guilty by competent courts of law.





He urged the US Ambassador to Zambia to share any additional information that may be useful for further action or prosecution.



Dr Muchima further stated that the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has intensified its operations, leading to the arrest and prosecution of additional individuals involved in the theft of medicines.





“In its quest to improve visibility of the supply chain system, ZAMMSA has implemented an advanced digital stock tracking system. This system enables real-time monitoring of medical inventories, ensuring accurate record-keeping and reducing diversion and/or theft of medicines,” he said.





He added that to ensure long-term sustainability, the Ministry of Health, ZAMMSA, and key stakeholders are set to convene next week in the Copperbelt for an annual planning exercise to assess Zambia’s medical needs for 2026.





Dr Muchima said the strategic session will focus on optimizing resource allocation, strengthening supply chain security, and guaranteeing the availability of essential medicines for all Zambians.





The Minister also assured the public that Zambia currently maintains sufficient stocks of essential medicines, including antiretroviral, antimalarial, and other critical drugs, with no immediate risk of shortages.



“Under this government, national essential drug availability has increased from averages under 35% to well over 75% countrywide for primary care,” he said.





Dr Muchima added that government is engaged in constructive dialogue with the U.S. Government to address their concerns, implement robust solutions, and maintain the strong partnership that underpins Zambia’s healthcare progress.





He said the government remains committed to transparency, accountability, and justice in delivering quality healthcare to every Zambian.



(Mwebantu)