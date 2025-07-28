There are disagreements between members in Tonse over constitution – Sean Tembo

There are disagreements between members in Tonse over constitution – Sean



The Tonse alliance has acknowledged disagreements involving members regarding the correct interpretation of the alliance constitution.





Daily Revelation yesterday ran a lead story where the newspaper correctly and accurately quoted Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) leader Kelvin Bwalya Fube saying that PF acting president Given Lubinda should not continue as the Tonse alliance’s acting president when the substantive vice-chairman Dr Dan Pule was around.





Daily Revelation also reported that Fube indicated in the WhatsApp group for Tonse leaders that the lie that the PF is Tonse’s anchor party does not exist.





The submissions from Fube remains true despite concerted attempts by some to whitewash it. Actually, the Tonse Alliance has today acknowledged the existing disagreements in the alliance over the interpretation of the constitution.





In a press statement issued by the alliance today, alliance spokesperson and chairman of the disciplinary committee Sean Tembo spoke to the same.





“However, we also wish to acknowledge and admit that there exists some disagreements between some members, regarding the correct interpretation of the Alliance Constitution, but these internal disagreements are being amicably resolved internally.

It is worth noting that, in an Alliance, disagreements are normal and sometimes even healthy,” Tembo stated. “What is not healthy is when such internal disagreements are taken to the public using the media.

In this regard, the TONSE ALLIANCE would like to inform the general public that it has since issued a moratorium on all



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/there-are-disagreements-between-members-in-tonse-sean/