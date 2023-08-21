THERE IS A DANGER OF LIFE AND DEATH WHEN THE FORMER PRESIDENT STARTS TO SCHEME HIS COME BACK WHEN THERE IS A SITTING PRESIDENT HE HAS A STALEMATE WITH …***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

In this country we like taking things very easy until we see a burst and start pointing fingers , as much as we have to ignore and forget the past and move on ,we need to reflect on the past AGGRESSION which did not work to consolidate power until change was made , it is very clear no one has come to terms and accept the reality of things , they still think all options are possible , that is why we need to secure the presidency more than ever before . We have seen the fight against corruption under the new dawn govt which has not spared the former first family members that are being investigated on many issues to do with properties suspected of being proceeds of crimes . Some followers to ECL think talking about his name is fear for his come back , when it is about the peace and security risk which can emerge if things are not going to be properly managed .

We all recall what happened in 1994/5 when DR KK mhscriep was in kabwe trying his political come back against FTJ mhscriep , it is not just in Zambia , we have seen many countries experiencing a Political vegeance that has taken away peace and stability in many countries , am not referring that such a thing should ever happen in Zambia , am trying to highlight the nation that peace is a preserve of the mind , if people choose to loose it they can easily do so if things are left unchecked . There are serious implications in our political sphere in this country today which need particular reasons to be concerned of . I don’t want to talk about president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA and his journey to the presidency , am recoginisent of his humility and remorse to forgive and move the country in a more dignified manner , whether people warned of more serious punishment on him if they continued with leadership of this country .

The political stand off of ECL as former president and the UPND govt has a lot of emotional attachments , and that is the reason we are seeing him with a misconceiving character and personality different of what we expect of him , some followers to ECL may have forgotten the permanent wounds they did on many zambians that heed to president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’s word of getting to forgive and move in peace and harmony . It is possible that these blind movements by ECL in public places can have a serious recause on him by UPND members who lost everything including lives of people . There are two catigories of personality here , in my view zambians especially followers of ECL , the guidelines of a former president in the country are in line with govt order and discipline , outside that means someone is in politics or there is something else he or she is testing before he can use his right to announce the intentions .

People have started ignoring the calls for reconciliation because of the prevailing situations , how is the country going to heal if someone wants to fight again politically ?, someone still wants to fight politically using a way that publicly risks his life . The dangers are that if a former president is using conspiracy theories to get back , and because of his influence and know how of the presidency in the country , the incumbent is at risk of his life in terms of security and exposure , if anything happens to the republican president ECL will announce his come back in less than ten seconds from what he is doing , am not saying ECL has that intention to put off the president , am trying to highlight what politics can do in most times because it becomes a dirty game when people make it dirty . The same danger is applicable to ECL because the state can make him vulnerable to any attacks because of his involvement in secrete political terms .

It is undeniable that ECL wants to defend his family and friends from loosing properties they richly hold them together in the party and on relative terms . When we say confusion is likely to happen it is because as a former president one is a govt trophy but raising the fix in public and getting everywhere on political terms and not under govt responsibility to support national programs officially , it raises these questions because it is now very clear ECL can not work as former president with the UPND govt and as such he is still a partisan political engineer .

It is very important to understand that president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is a democrat and has nothing in his mind to haunt ECL , but politics as it is has its forms which are inevitable because govt machinery has instituitions which are not mocked by anyone , and the president needs to be protected by any possible ways . The democracy that president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has brought which must be enjoyed by all citizens including ECL in all conditions , could have a cost to pay by ECL because he made more enemies than friends , his democratic right to move like a free mole can easily come at a cost if not carefully managed by himself or the state .

The need for ECL and the current republican president in my view are on a serious invisible stalemate , we need both lives but we must carefully see through the light of days in order to have a better judgement of what is tolerable from what not . What is happening in the country in my view is a serious life and death situation which needs attention , it may not look like so but it is precarious , ECL is on the side of people that are mafias , cruel , and cartels ,these are groups that are seriously under the UPND govt scrutiny and they hate president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA with passion . There can only be one key person to this equation that is hated to all this by ECL and all his followers , that it is president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA just to state the point . God bless mother Zambia .

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY