The Movement for the Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND) has called on former President Goodluck Jonathan, to heed the call from Nigerians, to join the presidential race.

The group made the call in a statement by its National Secretary, Amb. Amain Cottrell on Tuesday in Yenagoa.

The statement noted that the Jonathan option was sure to stabilize Nigeria, adding that fielding Jonathan would ensure that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would retain power beyond 2023.

“We commend our brothers from the northern part of the country, calling for the former President, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, GCFR, to throw his hat into the ring, to contest the 2023 presidential elections.

“We have carefully considered the profiles of the caliber of men and women who have indicated interest to contest the presidential election of 2023 and the need to choose a credible, transparent, and experienced candidate who understands the multifarious problem of the country.

“Nigeria needs a leader with the capacity, discipline, focus and temperament, to manage and address the situation, while still taking the country out of the socio-economic challenges.

“The country is in dire need of healing the wounds and interethnic dissatisfaction and religious rivalry.

“In these aforementioned areas, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan stands tall, with an unmatched track record,” the statement added.

According to the statement, it is the group’s view that the former president is one who is not power-hungry.

“The whole world knows that Dr Jonathan is not desperate about coming back, hence, he will be a bit reluctant in accepting this onerous task.

“Of course, Jonathan’s competence to handle Nigeria’s problems more effectively and efficiently is not in doubt.

“He is not new in that environment, he was focused and steadily fulfilling his vision and agenda for the country, before the interruption and will swiftly get things done before any other candidate.

“To this wise, having extensively consulted far and wide with community youth leaders and critical ethnic nationality stakeholders in the region, we have their consent to call on the former president to accept the clarion call by Nigerians to contest the 2023 Election.

“It is obvious that while as humans, we have our plans and dreams about the country, God also has His plans to advance Nigeria as well.

“God has not finished with Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, concerning the leadership of our great country yet,” it said.

It added that the group had advised the former president to be mindful of the fact that the people of the region would not welcome him if he turned down the call of the masses.

According to the statement, the group has observed that the situation in the country requires someone with a wealth of experience, detribalized and uncommon leadership attributes, to fix the challenges.

“Nigerians cannot afford to misuse this opportunity to stabilize the country.

“Jonathan has been there, he has a clear roadmap to bail us from the challenges we find ourselves in.

“We will appreciate all our ministers, governors and others, across the party divide, to draw wisdom from Sen Bala Mohammed decision to step down, if Jonathan finally decides to contest.

“Jonathan’s return will usher in a Unity Government,” the statement said.

