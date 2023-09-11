THERE IS NEED TO RECOGNIZE CHALLENGES ZAMBIA IS FACING TRYING TO REVITALIZE THE ECONOMY – KANYAMA

Zambia’s Ambassador to the United States Mr. Chibamba Kanyama, says there is need to recognize the challenges Zambia is facing in trying to revitalize its economy.

He said there is need to take the required action to assist develop sustainable, alternative livelihoods, working alongside private sector partners through joint ventures to create jobs and reduce demand for illicit goods, such as illegal charcoal and bushmeat.

Mr. Kanyama said this in his opening remarks in Atlanta, Georgia at the Shifting Mindsets Conference organized by the Zambia Leadership Foundation (ZLA) and Association of Zambians in Atlanta.

This is the fourth annual “Shifting Mindsets” under the theme “Shifting Mindsets for Entrepreneurial Success”, with the third Conference coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in liaison with the diaspora associations held in Livingstone, Zambia in July 2022.

“There is need for all of us here to recognize the challenges Zambia is facing in trying to revitalize its economy and together take the required action to assist develop sustainable, alternative livelihoods, working alongside private sector partners through joint ventures to create jobs and reduce demand for illicit goods, such as illegal charcoal and bushmeat. Together we can devise plans on how we can build local capacity to manage resources, protect assets, and place communities in the driver’s seat of managing the forests and wildlife,” said Mr. Kanyama.

He said the Government continues to appreciate the Diaspora and the U.S Government efforts in partnering with Zambian organizations.

“The Government of the Republic of Zambia acknowledges and appreciates all your efforts in partnering with fellow Zambian organizations and professionals in the Diaspora to increase engagement, expose the community to knowledge about Africa, and provide entrepreneurial programming and training for youth in Zambia,” he said.

He said the U.S. Government has continued to support Zambia with programmes aimed at building and sustaining a democratic, well-governed nation, particularly, programmes that help to strengthen governance institutions, provision of water and sanitation, and reforms in the economic and governance sectors.

“Specific support has been towards bolstering the Zambian Government’s decentralization initiatives and local governance; support to independent and new media, freedom of expression and the protection of human rights; support of tax policy and tax administration reforms; and to help grow small and medium enterprises, particularly, those that are women led, whilst also focusing on job creation and revenue growth.”

Mr. Kanyama said Zambia has respect for property rights, and a stable macroeconomic environment that sets the tone for citizen investments.

He said this is the time for the diaspora to leverage the rise in economic optimism following debt restructuring and position themselves as they contemplate how Zambian entrepreneurs could take advantage of pro-private sector budget.

He said there is a lot of expertise in the diaspora and several entrepreneurs that can contribute a lot back home.

Mr. Kanyama said patriotism should drive the diaspora into taking the step to invest back home by leveraging on the enabling macroeconomic environment that exists, as opposed to waiting for Government to offer contracts for business.

The Conference will focus on pushing forward Zambia’s Economic and Cultural Diplomacy agenda with plenary discussions on culture, knowledge, social, health, financial and culture interests that include, amongst others: African Women’s Leadership in Decolonizing History, Culture and Arts, “Opportunities for Diaspora Engagement”, and “Creating Generational Wealth”.

It is also set to inspire and empower individuals to embrace new perspectives and unlock their entrepreneurial potential.

The conference which serves as an international platform for Zambians, friends of Zambia, and other influential thought leaders from all backgrounds is open to all Zambians living in the Diaspora and to include industry leaders, and professionals from the United States, Europe, Australia, South America, and across the globe.

Issued by

Charles Tembo

First Secretary Press and Public Relations

Embassy of the Republic of Zambia

Washington, DC.