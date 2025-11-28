THERE IS NO APOLOGY ACCEPTED FOR THE FALSEHOOD PUBLISHED BY MILLENIUM RADIO AND MR. ANTONIO MWANZA





Fellow countrymen and women,



As concerned citizens who have taken keen interest in the false information circulated yesterday by Mr. Antonio Mwanza and Millenium Radio, we wish to make it categorically clear that no apology will stop us from pursuing this matter.





Mr. Antonio Mwanza is an educated man and a politician. He cannot pretend not to understand the grave implications of publishing disturbing and misleading graphics with the clear intention of stirring public unrest. He went as far as altering the post issued by Millenium Radio, adding that the alleged attackers were “motivated” by President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent press conference. Where is the mistake here? Nowhere. This was a deliberate act.





As for Millenium Radio, they fully understand their obligations as a licensed broadcaster. The IBA has repeatedly issued warnings to media houses, yet this station chose to publish unverified and inflammatory content. We are fully aware that there are calculated maneuvers by some individuals and media platforms to ignite confusion in the country, which is why these outlets are providing platforms to well-known perpetrators of violence from the previous administration.





In the best interest of public safety and national security, we assure our fellow citizens that the offenders will be prosecuted according to the laws of Zambia. All evidence has already been submitted to the appropriate law enforcement agencies, and we appeal to the Zambia Police Service to treat this matter with the urgency it deserves.





Lawlessness is not democracy. We must protect our nation, and any mischievous individual found directly or indirectly fanning violence or misinformation will not be spared by the laws of Zambia.





Issued by:



Mr. Sikaile C. Sikaile

Concerned Citizen

Katombola Constituency Independent Aspiring MP for 2026

Mr. Lesley Mambwe Concerned Citizen

Mr. Prince Bill M. Kaping’a

Executive Director

Beautiful Gate Zambia



28/11/2025