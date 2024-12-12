THERE IS NO PLAN B FOR EDGAR LUNGU APART FROM SITTING DOWN AND CRY-WYNTER KABIMBA



December 12,2024



Opposition Economic Front (EF) leader Wynter Kabimba has categorically ruled out any possibility of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu returning to the presidential ballot following the Constitutional Court’s definitive ruling.





Speaking on the Thursday edition of the Burning Issue program on 5FM, Mr. Kabimba asserted that the ruling had unequivocally closed the chapter on Mr. Lungu’s presidential ambitions.





He commended the judiciary for defending the Constitution against what he described as selfish pursuits driven by personal interest rather than service to the Zambian people.





Mr. Kabimba explained that the court’s decision is firmly grounded in all relevant legal provisions, making any attempt at reversal virtually impossible.



He stated that there is no Plan B for the former president, apart from confronting the legal and political realities arising from the court’s ruling.





According to Mr. Kabimba, this situation underscores the need to respect the rule of law and derive critical lessons from constitutional processes.



He cautioned that any effort to overturn the judgment would erode public trust in the judiciary and compromise its independence.





The Economic Front leader emphasized that the case serves as a warning to future leaders that constitutional violations and wrongdoing should never be rewarded.



He also criticized Mr. Lungu for losing the qualities of statesmanship, a fundamental trait for national leadership, and expressed concern over his diminishing legacy.





Taking a swipe at clergy members defending Mr. Lungu, Mr. Kabimba remarked, “I wonder why some men of God go out of their way to shield Edgar Lungu’s atrocities, knowing he caused significant harm to the Zambian people.”





In conclusion, Mr. Kabimba urged Zambians to uphold constitutionalism, describing this ruling as a milestone in strengthening democracy and safeguarding the nation’s legal framework.



