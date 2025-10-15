There is no squabble or fight whatsover between me and hon.  Lubinda- Brian Mundubile

Lubinda-Mundubile relationship far from confrontational “We even have coffee at 23 hrs”



PF presidential aspiring candidate Brian Mundubile has dismissed ongoing speculation of a power struggle between himself and acting party president Given Lubinda, describing their relationship as warm, respectful and far from confrontational.





Contrary to public perception, Mundubile said the two share a brotherly bond and regularly meet informally, sometimes as late as 23:00 hours to discuss party matters over coffee.





Mundubile was speaking when he addressed the media in Lusaka this morning.



“Given Lubinda is my big brother, I enjoy a very good relationship with him. If he calls me at 23 hours to his house for a meeting, I immediately drive there, and we sit down, have coffee and chat,” Mundubile said.





Mundubile stressed that competition of who will be the party president should not be mistaken for division.





“There is no squabble or fight whatsover between me and honourable Lubinda. He remains my big brother and the acting president of the PF. For those hoping to see a spark or conflict in our relationship, it simply doesn’t exist,” he said.





He added that the race of PF presidency has not created hostility among candidates.



Behind the scenes, he said, aspirants continue to engage and maintain cordial relations.





“Those of us competing for the presidential postion in the party are not enemies. We even have lunch or drinks together almost everyday. What you see behind closed doors is unity and mutual respect,” stated Mundubile.





Mundubile also emphasised that while intra-party disagreements may arise in both the PF and Tonse Alliance, they should not distract leaders from addressing the pressing needs of ordinary citizens.



By Sharon Zulu



Kalemba October 15, 2025