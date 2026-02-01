THERE IS ONLY ONE LEGITIMATE PF, ONE TONSE ALLIANCE WHICH ARE UNDER HON. GIVEN LUBINDA





SASYDA, under the leadership of President General Ibrahim Kabwe Mwamba, reaffirms its unwavering support for Hon. Given Lubinda as President of the Patriotic Front (PF) and Chairperson of the Tonse Alliance.





We unequivocally recognize the Patriotic Front as the anchor party of the Tonse Alliance and reaffirm our full commitment to the unity, cohesion, and progressive advancement of the alliance.





SASYDA remains steadfast in supporting leadership that promotes solidarity, democratic values, and inclusive national development. We stand ready to work with all alliance partners to strengthen cooperation and deliver meaningful progress for the people.





Issued by:

Southern African System for Youth Development Agenda (SASYDA)