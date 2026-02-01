“THERE IS ONLY ONE PF WHICH PRESIDENT LUNGU LEFT. THE SO-CALLED ECL/PF MOVEMENT DOES NOT EXIST,” JEAN KAPATA .





…Stop masquerading!Respect President Lungu even in death…



Sat. Jan 31, 2026/ Smart Eagles



Patriotic Front National Chairperson Hon. Jean Kapata has put to rest the debate about an entity calling itsself the ECL/PF movement, stating in no uncertain terms that no such movement exists , is alien to the PF Party and that it was not a creation of the Late President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





Hon. Kapata has warned the people behind the said movement to respect the late President even in death and desist from Masquerading as a legitimate entity because there is only one PF that President Lungu was leading and subscribed to before his demise.





She stated that President lungu had left Hon. Given Lubinda as Acting President of the PF as well as Chairperson of the Tonse Alliance and that would not change. She emphasised that PF, being the anchor Party of the Tonse Alliance, as left by President Lungu, only recognised one Chairperson and that was Hon. Given Lubinda being that he is President of the Anchor Party, PF.





She said the only time this position would change was if President Lubinda was not retained as President after the General Conference.





Hon. Kapata said this at the signing ceremony for new Tonse Alliance Partners that were admitted into the Alliance this evening.





Hon. Kapata took time to call upon all opposition political parties to unite for the sake of the Zambian people.



The Patriotic Front is scheduled to have its elective general conference this February.





The PF Central Committee, which had met earlier in the day, reaffirmed through its elections Chairperson, Dr. Frank N’gambi, that preparations for the forthcoming conference had reached an advanced stage.