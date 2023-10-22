‘There no room for proud Jew’ – Resigned member of ANC

A woman who speaks for the African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) has quit her job. She said that the party didn’t understand the “Jewish perspective” in the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Gabriella Nechama Farber, who was part of the Gauteng group, shared on social media that she is leaving her position.

She criticized the ANC for taking nine days to criticize Hamas for the “terrible acts” they did in Israel and stated, “a proud Jew cannot feel welcome in the ANC”.

Ms Farber claimed that Minister Naledi Pandor from the Department of International Relations showed her approval or assistance to Hamas after speaking with the group’s leader on the phone recently.

Ms Pandor said she did not support Hamas.

“It is now very clear that the organization cannot support the Jewish people at this time, treat both parties fairly and honestly, or understand my perspective as a Jewish person,” Ms. Farber expressed

Ms Farber finished her letter by saying that she will no longer work for the country as part of the ANC.