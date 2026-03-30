THERE’S A HUGE POSSIBILITY I’LL BE PRESIDENT IN FUTURE – MUNDUBILE



TONSE Alliance President Brian Mundubile says there is a huge possibility he will lead the country in future.





Speaking at UCZ Lulamba Congregation in Ndola, Saturday, Mundubile said the Church should put political leaders to task because they serve the same interest of uniting the country.





“Normally when a politician is given a platform, people immediately conclude that he is about to start doing politics. I want to assure you that today, I came as a former member of the Boys’ Brigade to attend this auspicious event.

I’ll be very quick to say that I’ll be failing in my duty as president of the Tonse Alliance, given a huge responsibility that was bestowed upon me by my colleagues seated here in front and some that have remained behind, if I don’t highlight some of the challenges that we face in the political field. But being president of the Alliance, there is a huge possibility that I will lead in the future, but what kind of country would one want to lead? Today we have a divided nation.

I would like to call upon the Church to put a lot of emphasis in uniting this country. We need to inculcate values of unity in our young boys even as they grow up, they must subscribe fully to our ‘One Zambia, One Nation’ motto because indeed we are One Zambia, One Nation,” he said.





“Our boys must learn to understand that people should not be separate, people should not be segregated, we are Zambians and that is what should be told to our little ones. A divided nation cannot develop. We therefore have to work with the Church to ensure that we unite as a nation.

The Church should put political leaders to task because we serve the same interest and its by the same token that we are calling upon the Church to unite us. It’s also incumbent upon us as political leaders to ensure that even in our discourse, we preach unity at all times”.





Mundubile noted that, over the years, society has largely neglected the boy child, leaving many feeling rejected and abandoned.

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“I wish to state that this particular event is very important to us as Tonse. You may wish to know that some 43 years plus [ago], I was actually a member of the Boy’s Brigade. It’s very pleasing indeed to our dear parents when we see our young ones being led in a way where they will acquire discipline, where they will acquire Christian values as the little boys that I see in front of me today. It gives me great joy indeed because I know for sure that the boys that are here will tomorrow grow into responsible citizens.

The Boy’s Brigade has played a pivotal [role] in shaping the spiritual future of our young men in the Church. For a long time, society has paid more attention to the girl child. We all know they are valuable to society but the boy child has been neglected and often feeling rejected, and this has led to a lot of boys and men to resort into committing suicide or dying in silence, feeling abandoned and rejected,” said Mundubile.



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