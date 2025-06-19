There’s witchcraft in music industry, they took me to a river – Kopala Pastor

GOSPEL artiste Pastor Malachi Ng’andu popularly known as the Kopala Pastor has shared that the music industry is very dark and most celebrated artistes are practicing witchcraft.

The Kopala Pastor recounted how he was almost initiated into practicing witchcraft in the early years of his music career.

He shared that a certain celebrated artiste years ago, talked him into initiation unknowingly.

The Gospel artiste who has been in the industry for two decades now, revealed that most celebrated artistes use charms when performing or recording songs to lure people into celebrating them.

“There’s witchcraft in the industry. I was performing at a particular event but before I went on stage people booed me like go away. I wasn’t popular by then and because I was so eager, I did some freestyle and people gathered and realised I was talented. So when I was leaving the stage, one of the big artistes came and pulled me aside after performing and told me that I was talented but there were some things I had not yet done,” he narrated.

“They said call me and it started out like that. And mostly when you are being initiated, they will come like they care. Few meetings later, I thought it was money, so I started contacting him that maybe he would connect me. We had to go to some river to do some initiations.”

He narrated that the witchcraft that is in the music industry actually works and most artistes were practicing it.

The pastor further warned upcoming artistes against doing collaborations anyhow, especially with big artistes to avoid being used for rituals.

“It’s not really like satanism, it’s just like witchcraft, like giving you things when you are performing. Like they give you a rope to tie in your waste when performing or recording. When you get initiated, people just start respecting you and you suddenly get the attention, people will want to help you. Even when you do a simple song, people will still cheer,” he explained on Getting Candid with Helen.

“And some artistes are targeted and a star can be exchanged where by they target you, they get your star and steal it from you. Some upcoming artistes have been through that through featuring big artistes. By featuring big artistes, they steal your star. This is one particular spell used in the music industry.”

He said despite having gone through that phase himself, he was saved by God before it was too late

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba, June 17, 2025