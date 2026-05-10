There’s work to be done in Iran- Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there is “work to be done” in Iran as he acknowledged that Tehran retains many of the capabilities it had at the start of the war.

In an interview with CBS “60 Minutes,” he said the joint US-Israeli war on Iran “accomplished a great deal, but it’s not over.”

He said Iran has not given up its enriched uranium or dismantled its nuclear sites, nor has it stopped supporting its regional proxies or agreed to any limits to its ballistic missile program.

“Now, we’ve degraded a lot of it, but all of that is still there. and there’s work to be done,” Netanyahu said in a preview of the full interview.

When pressed on how to handle the highly enriched uranium that remains a key goal of negotiations, Netanyahu said it can be removed from Iran physically.

“I’m not going to talk about military means, but what President Trump has said to me – ‘I want to go in there’ – and I think it can be done physically,” he said. “That’s not the problem. If you have an agreement, and you go in and you take it out. Why not? That’s the best way.”

Netanyahu declined to lay out any timeline for removing the enriched uranium, calling it a “terrifically important mission