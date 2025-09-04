THESE WERE BOLD THIEVES – LAURA MITI



The convictions of Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Joseph Malanji, and Former Secretary to the Treasury, Fredson Yamba, have to be applauded. The investigation and building of a prosecutable case could not have been easy.





OK, these men had steel ones. Bold!



The release of money without a budget line, flying the presidential jet on a criminal mission, moving loads of money in cash, liberally spending the cash on expensive toys and properties, within days of getting it.





I have a question. Were these crimes possible without President Lungu’s knowledge and approval?





I mean, bantu benzo tenga chabe jet yaba Kateks, kusebenzesa nobweza, monga wheelbarrow pachipanda?



Laura Miti