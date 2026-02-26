‎They are giving us the same delimitation I rejected in Bill 7 – Senior chief Mwamba



‎By Mubanga Mubanga

‎Senior chief Mwamba says the government is giving the people of Northern Province the same delimitation of constituencies he rejected in Bill 7.



‎Speaking during the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) organised consultation meeting in Kasama on Wednesday, the visibly upset chief aid the people of Kasama and Northern were not “fools.



‎He said the same bill 7 which he opposed, contained the delimitation of constituencies.



‎”Let us be the way we are, rather than you coming to mock us, no! No, l have said no! You the media should write that l have said no coming to me and bringing my people in the province, in my district while you have decided already. Don’t



