They are openly doing rituals” Uproar as Nigerian Gospel singer arrives church in a casket

A Nigerian Gospel singer has caused a stir online with his bizarre appearance at a church event.

The upcoming singer, in photos making rounds, had stormed a church in a casket. In the photos, the singer can be seen in a casket being carried into the church by heavy men.

According to reports online, the singer had made such bizarre nice to preach about “Death to self”.

The photos have since generated mixed reactions online as many stated that churches were slowly turning into rituals, while others noted how there isn’t a difference being him and actors.

One Kitan B wrote, “This is beyond me. I’m perplexed

One Tycoon wrote, “Make Daddy Freeze no see this picture