THEY ARE SCARED OF MUNIR ZULU- HON MUNDUBILE.

………..says it seems the Police IG is now more powerful than the President.

Lusaka………………Tuesday, September 12, 2023 [SMART EAGLES]

LEADER of Opposition in Parliament Hon Brian Mundubile has charged that the Inspector General of Police has now become ‘more powerful’ than the President.

Hon Mundubile said this is because whatever the Republican President says, it is always disregarded by the Police Command.

He said the President has been clear that that when a suspect is arrested, they must be able to be given Bond within a period of 48 Hours.

“President Hakainde Hichilema promised to govern the country by the rule of law. What is bad is that the IG does not listen to the President. The IG disregards what the president says…..,” he said.

Hon Mundubile was speaking when he led a team of Opposition Members of Parliament to offer Solidarity to Lumezi Lawmaker Munir Zulu who is currently detained after being charged with Sedition over the remarks made that the President was going to dissolve Parliament last Friday.

Hon Mundubile said it is surprising that Hon Zulu had to spend a night in police cells despite meeting all bond conditions.

“What we expected was that he was going to be released on bond as early as yesterday. We wish to place it on record that we continue to be disappointed in the manner the President is governing the country. It is not necessary all the time arresting those who speak against you. In his address he talked about Civility and Co-existence. Country has seen that what the President says is the opposite of what happens. Zambia is now in a police state and the Police can do anything they want to Citizens,” he said.

He said the powers that be are scared of the fearless nature of Munir Zulu because he was going to highlight the illegal compensations being given to the UPND Cadres among other things.

In expressing his displeasure, Opposition Whip Stephen Kampyongo said Hon Munir Zulu should have been charged and released yesterday because it is a bondable offence.

Hon Kampyongo has asked the Inspector General of Police to do the right thing and release Munir Zulu.

Meanwhile, Lunte Member of Parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya said there is need to treat all Zambians in a fair manner.

He said if Hon Zulu heard something and shared with the public, the correct thing was to either refute or accept the statement based on the outcomes.

And Chilubi MP Hon Mulenga Fube said they are arresting people anyhow to divert attention from the escalating fuel prices.

Meanwhile, Mufulira Central lawmaker Hon Golden Mwila said “since when did it become a crime to tell the people to prepare themselves to vote. This is very sad, what happened to the freedom of expression. We have freedom of expression but not freedom after expression”.