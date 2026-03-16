THEY BEAT HIM, THEY HUMILIATED HIM, THEN THEY FOUND OUT THEY WERE WRONG.





An elderly man in Chingola was seized, brutalised, and publicly shamed after drivers accused him of using juju to steal their Private parts (Samples/ Ujen)

The crowd was convinced. The anger was real. The old man’s plea of innocence was Ignored.



After police investigations and inspection of the alleged victims, it was discovered that their private parts were as intact as Luchelenganga’s footprints on rocks.





Now the dust has settled, and we need to ask the uncomfortable questions:

❓ Who answers for the blood on that old man’s body?



❓ Who compensates him for the dignity they stripped from him in broad daylight?

❓ Do we arrest fear? Or do we arrest the people who acted on it?

Mass hysteria is not a legal defence.



A mob is not a court.

An accusation is not a conviction.

This man was someone’s father. Someone’s grandfather. A human being reduced to a punching bag because of panic, superstition, and zero critical thinking.



WHAT ARE YOUR VIEWS?



Tamara B.K.C