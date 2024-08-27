‘They can make my hair look better’ – Trump wants to get a haircut at a Black barbershop

During a recent interview with Lawrence Jones on Fox & Friends, the Republican Party’s presidential nominee Donald Trump expressed his interest in visiting a Black barbershop and getting a haircut there.

Per Mediate, Trump, 78, touched on that topic and also made false allegations against Vice President Kamala Harris. He also spoke about what was happening in Chicago and attacked the state’s governor JB Pritzker.

Jones is said to have asked Trump if he was interested in going to such establishments when she played videos of his visit to a Black barbershop.

“So, Mr. President, let’s talk about Chicago. You brought it up. I had the opportunity — I’ve been going all over Chicago for years now. But I went to a barbershop and there was a lot of people there,” Jones said during the August 22 interview.

“They talked about you. They talked about Kamala Harris stealing the tip plan from you. They say they’re open — this is a little bit from the folks that I talk to. Watch.”

The video then played a conversation Jones had with an unidentified male in the barbershop. “We’ve been doing these barber shop tours since ’03, and it’s really enlightening to hear individuals start to change their political direction. I think it’s time that Blacks in general need to boost our political IQ, stop being blindly faithful to a one-party system that does not work for us,” the man said.

“So I’ve always liked Donald Trump. You know, he was icon for years in our community and, all of a sudden, now he’s this big Klansman (ph).”

When Jones asked the man what changed, he replied, “I think the — I think the powers that be saw his potential in our community. It’s — if somebody — Republicans started to come and really communicate in the — in these communities, they’ll come to barber shops, and they’ll start to see. We’re talking the same language.”

The man added: “But they don’t have — they don’t — they don’t know how to communicate. So they’d rather not do it.”

After the video ended, Jones then asked Trump if he was interested in visiting Black barbershops. “So, Mr. President, he says that you got to directly communicate to the voters. Will you be on the ground at barbershops, local communities, talking about the issues that matter to them?” he asked.

Trump responded in the affirmative. “And I am going to be doing that. I like that guy, and I like those people in — I watched yesterday as you did it. You are doing fantastically, by the way,” Trump stated.

“I watched yesterday as you did the interviews. Those are great people. Those are people just want safety. They don’t want much. He wants to run his barbershop.”

The 78-year-old continued: “The people that were getting the haircut — I was thinking about maybe going there myself because that’s — they — I like the work, maybe they just — they make my hair look better. I’d pay a lot of money for that haircut. They can make my hair look better.

“But you know, honestly, those are great people, those are hardworking people. They’re strong. They’re tough. And they know they’re being conned by the Democrats.”

But Trump did not stop there as he then went ahead to attack the state’s governor. “You have a corrupt political system in Chicago. Look at your governor — the governor is an incompetent guy. He was thrown out of the family business. He was — Hyatt Hotels, I was partners with them years ago in a job in New York. They threw him out of the business,” he claimed.

“I know the family very well. They threw him out because they didn’t want him in the business. He ends up being governor. He has money. He ends up being governor. He’s incompetent.”

Trump also spoke about what he felt was happening in Chicago and the state. “Look, the Chicago and the whole Illinois thing is very, very corrupt, but we’re putting a big play there. We’re putting a big play in New York. You have the same situation in New York,” he claimed.

“If you went to a barbershop — any barbershop that you’re talking about, if you went to a barbershop in New York, in Los Angeles, in any place you want to talk about, you’re going to find the same thing, the same reaction.

“They’re really upset and I watch the mothers on your show this morning before we went on, so sad. They’ve given up on life, you have the worst prosecutors they go after guys like me, they don’t go — they go after me because I question the elections and things like that.

“It’s nonsense. If an election — if you can’t question an election, you — we don’t have a country. But when people get killed, when their children get killed, nothing happens.”

Trump then concluded by registering his displeasure over the outcome of the Jussie Smollett case and why he felt he was going to pull significant votes from Chicago.

“I remember Jussie Smollett, I said you got to prosecute this guy and they did. But Jussie Smollett was given a free hand and yet these killers — and they know who they are. The worst thing is they know who they are. They don’t even go and pick them up,” he claimed.

“And you have many communities like that. Chicago is terrible in that respect, but you have many communities like that. Chicago, 20 years ago, was a great city. I built a great building in Chicago. In fact, I see it every time they do the skyline. But Chicago has gone really wrong, and I think I’m going to get a tremendous amount of votes from Chicago.”