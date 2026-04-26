THEY KILLED MALI’S DEFENCE MINISTER AND ATTACKED PRESIDENT GOITA’S HOME. THE SAHEL IS UNDER SIEGE

This is not just an attack on Mali. This is an attack on every African who stood up and said enough.





General Sadio Camara, the man who helped build Mali’s resistance against foreign domination, has been killed. A suicide bomb destroyed his home in Kati while coordinated strikes hit Bamako, Gao, Kidal, Sevare and Mopti all at once.



President Assimi Goita survived. But the message was clear. They are coming for the Sahel alliance.





Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger stood together. They expelled France. They said Africa will defend itself. And now the most powerful military attack in Mali’s recent history has arrived at their doorstep.





Kidal, recaptured from rebels in 2023 as proof the new Mali was winning, is reported to be back in enemy hands tonight.



Africa Angle: When Mali kicked France out, Africa celebrated. When Burkina Faso and Niger followed, the continent cheered. But sovereignty has enemies. And those enemies do not rest.





The Sahel experiment is now facing its greatest test. Africa must watch this closely because what happens in Mali does not stay in Mali.





Note: Situation is still active and developing. We will update as confirmed information comes in.Is the Sahel strong enough to survive this?



African hype media