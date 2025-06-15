‘They Treat You Like God’: Pitso Mosimane Says He’s ‘More Appreciated’ Abroad Than in South Africa

Veteran South African football coach Pitso Mosimane has opened up about the level of recognition he receives at home compared to abroad, particularly during his time coaching Al Ahly in Egypt.

“I Am Loved, But I’m More Appreciated Abroad”

In a candid interview with SuperSport TV, Mosimane admitted that while he does feel loved in South Africa, he believes his contributions to football are more valued outside the country.

“I think I am more appreciated a little bit outside than in my country, but yes, I am loved in the country,” he said.

“In Egypt, They Treat You Like God”- Pitso Mosimane

Pitso Mosimane, who enjoyed immense success with Egyptian giants Al Ahly, explained how the level of admiration he experienced in North Africa far exceeds what local coaches receive at home.

“You see, every time I move around, people give me respect, and I am humbled. It is the game of football that has given me that chance,” he reflected.

“But in Egypt, it is another story, and that is [Al Ahly], the biggest club, one of the biggest clubs in the world.”

Pitso Mosimane on Local Clubs and Public Reception

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach drew comparisons between the treatment of coaches in South Africa and Egypt, suggesting that in Mzansi, even high-profile figures from top clubs often go unnoticed.

“Look, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs are big in the country, we all know that, but the coach of Orlando Pirates and Chiefs can pass [in town] and it is okay.”

“In Egypt, if you coach Al Ahly, you don’t pass, they stop you and they treat you like God,” Mosimane concluded.

Social Media Reacts

Mosimane’s remarks have sparked a flurry of reactions on social media.

@TakuraChamuka;

Some very confusing statements by the great coach. I think he has been shown great love and support.

@dyanieric;

Makhala njalo! He’s never coached my team so why would I care about him, he’s appreciated in Chloorkop and that should be enough.

@Mtolosam;

Okay guys can we agree to hugging him when we see him😂