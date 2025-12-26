“They Treated Me Like a Criminal” – Doris Ogala Claims She Was Set Up by Her Maid’s Agent





Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has shared a detailed account of her recent arrest, alleging that a domestic staff agent was used as a tool to track her down amidst her heated public fallout with Pastor Chris Okafor over allegations of marriage betrayal.





The Agent Connection



Writing on Instagram, the actress linked the police action to her ongoing feud with the cleric. She explained that the drama originated from a dispute with an employment agent who had allegedly been exploiting her financially. According to Ogala, this agent had supplied three different house helps within a span of just four months.





She explained:



“I just discovered this December that she has been extorting me, and we had an issue. I walked her out of my house,”





The Setup



Ogala narrated that tensions rose when a house help insisted on leaving on the 10th of the month, violating an agreement to stay until the 23rd. The actress claimed that the agent, fully aware of her viral controversy with Pastor Chris, allegedly contacted the cleric to exploit the situation.





A Raid for a Domestic Dispute?



She expressed shock that a simple disagreement over domestic staff resulted in a police raid complete with a search warrant.





She questioned:



“If it was a domestic issue, why would you come with a search warrant and search my house? They only saw cigarettes,”





Detention Ordeal



Describing her treatment, Doris revealed she was transported to the Force CID, locked in an isolated room overnight, and denied access to her phone, likening the experience to how a hardened criminal is treated.





Public Reaction



The revelation has stirred anger on social media, with many condemning the police’s involvement in a civil matter. One user lamented the corruption in the system, while another prayed for her vindication.