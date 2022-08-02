THEY WERE “NO EMPTY COFFERS” UPND EVER ENHERITED -MUNDUBILE

……. as the leader of the opposition in Parliament says HH has made 20 International Trips so far

Kelvin Sichizya in Kasama

July 31, 2022 – Kasama – Leader of the opposition in Parliament Brain Mundubile has said at no time did President Haakainde Hichilema and his UPND government find empty coffers in government when they took over power or else the President was not going to manage to make even the first trip he undertook to attend the UN General Assembly in New Yolk

And Mr. Mundubile has said President Hichilema would not have commissioned any project so far in the 10 months his UPND government has been in power had the PF and Edgar Chagwa Lungu not planned and commenced construction of projects such as the Kafue Bulk Water, the Fruit Processing Plant in Western Province, Mulungushi International Conference and the soon to be commissioning Kafulafuta Dam and said “African Traditions demand that you recognize your predecessor” like ECL and the PF.

Speaking on a LIVE phone-in programme on Kasama radio Sunday evening, Mr. Mundubile who is Mporokoso Central Member of Parliament and PF Presidential hopeful said the UPND castigated the former ruling PF over debts without explaining to Zambians how such debts are now the results of the same projects the New Dawn government is now commissioning

He said the stability of power supply in Zambia was far ahead of South Africa which has a stronger economy and that load shedding in SA is now a daily occurance because the former PF government prepared the country very well by investing heavily in power generation adding “Zambia was under exssessive load shedding before that”

The leader of the opposition said President Hichilema has so far made 20 International Trips and is able to boast of recruiting 30,000 plus Teachers and Health workers because the PF government planned for the creation of such jobs by embarking on an expansion programme of classroom space as well as constructing hospitals, Mini-hospitals and Health posts

And speaking on the many Presidential trips, Mr. Mundubile wondered why the President would land four (4) planes in a Ward like LUKUTU in Luwingu to campaign for 1000 votes.

The opposition leader also said people were suspicious with the 100million US Dollar or K1. 6 billion granted to a foreign company to construct hospitals in UNPD strongholds and the removal Mineral Royalty Tax because owners of such companies were their own supporters.

Mr. Mundubile has said there was need for the ANTI CORRUPTION COMMISSION to undergo specialized training to deal with sofiscated corruption.

“The PF started the Early Childhood Education which was the beginning of job creation and introduced free Education from Grade 1 to 7 with reduced fees for Grade 8 to 12”,Mr. Mundubile emphasized.

He said “that was public resources at play” adding “whatever government comes in and takes over”* would only do so to continue with the government and said PF left several *New Secondary Schools and health facilities which included 650 health posts across the country where these newly recruited teacher and health personnel are going to be posted to.

And Mr. Mundubile says the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) was essentially decentralization and noted that the decision by government through the Local Government Ministry to want to procure vehicles for Constituencies was a form of dicatorship* and was not in the spirit of decentralization and was not backed by law.

Meanwhile, the Mporokoso Central lawmaker has advised government to ensure it protects this year’s food produced in the country because, he says, “there is a very big risk our maize is being transported across borders”.