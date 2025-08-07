They’ll be gnashing of teeth should Tonse alliance win next year’s elections – Njobvu



…says Zambia needs a neutral person for reconciliation to occur





Democratic Union (DU) president Ackim Antony Njobvu has projected that should the opposition Tonse alliance win the 2026 general elections, they’ll be gnashing of teeth and that the UPND would feel the wrath.





And Njobvu says for real reconciliation to take place, Zambians need to vote for a neutral person as President next year.



Featuring on Capital FM earlier Thursday morning, Njobvu said there is too much hate between the ruling UPND and the opposition which has affected the peace in the country.





He said most people in the alliance and those in government had been in the system for a while and needed to be replaced by a person with fresh ideologies.





Njobvu said others claim that they have experience, but yet they are failing to address the challenges facing the nation.





“If the opposition alliance win next year’s elections, they will make sure that the UPND suffers. It will be revenge for them, and we do not need that as a people,” Njobvu said.



Njobvu emphasized the need for citizens to elect a neutral and sober person.





“The Zambian people can trust me and the DU because we mean well for this country and we have come to add value to this nation,” he said.





Meanwhile, Njobvu said there is need to restore people’s dignity by addressing poverty levels.





The outspoken politician stated that current economic hardships had led to some citizens committing suicide.





He said the challenge with the ruling UPND government is that they are too “statistical” and liked talking about figures which do not make sense.



Njobvu challenged that Zambians should feel the impact of claimed economic improvements by the ruling party.





The opposition leader said, despite claims that government had scored improvements in certain sectors, Zambians are still suffering.



“They claim that they have reduced fuel prices, but what good has that done to the economy because transport still remains the same for those in business. Mealie meal prices are still high despite them promising to lower the prices,” Njobvu said.





Njobvu further said; “The dollar is still higher than they found it, so one wonders as to why they want to celebrate. They are just good at figures”.





He cautioned President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration not to be too comfortable, stating that the biggest opposition they have in 2026 are the Zambian people.





“I am inviting all Zambians who want to see this country take a different direction to join the DU. The youth this is our time to rule alongside women whom will appoint as provincial ministers because of how they keep our homes,” he added.



Reports Francis Chipalo