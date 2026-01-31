They’re Not Just Silencing Opponents—They’re Breaking the System We All Depend On.



Lumba Kalumba Wrote;



Our democracy is not a trophy for the powerful to keep on their shelf. It is a living, breathing system that needs space for everyone’s voice. Right now, that space is being deliberately shrunk by political actors who fear the ballot box more than anything.





This isn’t just “politics as usual.” It’s a dangerous game with very real consequences for ALL of us:





Example 1: The “Traffic Jam” Tactic. When courts are tied up with politically motivated cases, what happens? People with real problems—land disputes, business contracts, family issues—wait for YEARS for justice. The system becomes a traffic jam where the politically connected have sirens, and the rest are stuck in an endless gridlock.





Example 2: The “Expired Food” Strategy. A party is blocked from holding meetings (its convention) or campaigning freely. This is like preventing a shop from restocking its shelves. By election day, they can only offer voters “expired” or stale choices. Who loses? YOU, the voter. Your options become limited, and your power to choose is weakened.





Example 3: The “One-Way Street” Precedent. Today, they use the police to block your opponent’s rally. Tomorrow, when they are out of power, the new rulers will use the same playbook to block THEIR rally. The tools built to crush others today will be used to crush them tomorrow. They are setting a terrible precedent that will bite everyone.





Our freedoms of Assembly and Association are being trashed for an insatiable desire to rule forever without checks. This is short-sighted and arrogant.





Politics must be fought in the arena of ideas, at the ballot box. Convince us with your plans, your manifestos, and your character—not by manipulating institutions meant to serve us all.





The backlash against this suffocation of democracy will not be pleasant. It breeds deep resentment, instability, and a loss of faith in our entire system.





Let’s demand better. Let’s protect the system that protects everyone.

#