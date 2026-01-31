They’re Not Just Silencing Opponents—They’re Breaking the System We All Depend On.
Lumba Kalumba Wrote;
Our democracy is not a trophy for the powerful to keep on their shelf. It is a living, breathing system that needs space for everyone’s voice. Right now, that space is being deliberately shrunk by political actors who fear the ballot box more than anything.
This isn’t just “politics as usual.” It’s a dangerous game with very real consequences for ALL of us:
Example 1: The “Traffic Jam” Tactic. When courts are tied up with politically motivated cases, what happens? People with real problems—land disputes, business contracts, family issues—wait for YEARS for justice. The system becomes a traffic jam where the politically connected have sirens, and the rest are stuck in an endless gridlock.
Example 2: The “Expired Food” Strategy. A party is blocked from holding meetings (its convention) or campaigning freely. This is like preventing a shop from restocking its shelves. By election day, they can only offer voters “expired” or stale choices. Who loses? YOU, the voter. Your options become limited, and your power to choose is weakened.
Example 3: The “One-Way Street” Precedent. Today, they use the police to block your opponent’s rally. Tomorrow, when they are out of power, the new rulers will use the same playbook to block THEIR rally. The tools built to crush others today will be used to crush them tomorrow. They are setting a terrible precedent that will bite everyone.
Our freedoms of Assembly and Association are being trashed for an insatiable desire to rule forever without checks. This is short-sighted and arrogant.
Politics must be fought in the arena of ideas, at the ballot box. Convince us with your plans, your manifestos, and your character—not by manipulating institutions meant to serve us all.
The backlash against this suffocation of democracy will not be pleasant. It breeds deep resentment, instability, and a loss of faith in our entire system.
Let’s demand better. Let’s protect the system that protects everyone.
When you live in a glass house dont throw stones.
Ba Lumba who is blocking opponents? If your suggestion is that the PF is being blocked. You are truely delusional. Ask Miles Sampa if he was asked to remove ECL or drag the elections within PF after 2021? Its PF. What does that have to do with anyone else?
Who took who to court. And now that an injuction has been placed you want to blame everyone else but the actors? Call them out by name. Dont insinuate.
You speak of congesting the courts. Imwe mayo when did the Zamtrop issue start? When was your husband sentenced? You are a beneficary of the same system you and your family have abused. When sentence (and I wont even delve into how he went into hiding thinking that the law wont follow him, the Zamnet issue and its shares while he was at UNZA) how long did he serve? The others are doing time while you who is said to have a very ill husband is seen at traditional ceremonies. How sick is he not to serve time if can travel to far flung rural Zambia? Cancer is a very serious illness that a sick person would not be able to cope. Sometime its better to eat your crumbs quietly and in peace.
Using illness to circumvent the law…you can cheat man…but God sees everything. Be weary how you cheat Zambians. If your husband was truely ill, you would not have the time and energy to write and expose this diatribe that baseless.
So as you point fingers at people. Start with yourselves and a family. Have you wasted Zambians time and resources in pursuit of evading the law?
@ Mulenga
A big thank you. You recalled the events CORRECTLY
Well said.And stitch it on her forehead