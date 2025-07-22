‘They’re setting the standard now’: All Blacks legend praises the Springboks

The All Blacks once dominated world rugby with unmatched skill, speed, and consistency. For years, they stood as the team everyone feared. Yet recently, the Springboks have boldly rewritten the script.

With power, tactical brilliance, and depth, South Africa now sets the global standard. Their rise dethroned the once-unshakable All Blacks, turning fierce rivalries even more thrilling. Many rugby fans and legends acknowledge this remarkable shift.

The Springboks’ transformation showcases relentless work and vision. Today, they’re not only defending champions but also the team to beat. This evolution excites old rivals, rugby analysts, and supporters worldwide.

The All Blacks legend praises the Springboks

All Blacks icon Mils Muliaina didn’t hide his admiration for the Springboks. Speaking passionately, he said, “There’s an aura forming around this team. Time they come, get into the camp, put on the green jersey, they are locked in.” He praised their consistency and the fearless way they evolve tactically.

“They’re setting the standard now,” Muliaina added, underlining the Springboks’ impressive ability to adapt and innovate. He highlighted their unique strengths: “They started with a hiss and a roar… they’ve got consistency and they are constantly changing things.”

Muliaina emphasised how teams worldwide now chase them, not the other way around. He also applauded the famous ‘bomb squad’ and world-class talent across every position. His words capture the respect the Springboks command—even from legendary rivals.

What fans say

After the All Blacks legend praised the Springboks, fans agreed and also praised the South African team.

@Training-DA”y”NE “Worried? They literally just giving the Boks their due. See why nobody wants to compliment Boks because fans and pundits always take it too far. People actually respect the team and what the coaches are doing. Does not mean anybody worried or afraid.”

@Darren Lindique “I can’t fucking wait I’ll be there GREEN AND GOLD. I was so happy to see the All Blacks put on a great performance last night makes it all that more exciting. GO BOKKE 🇿🇦”

@Barry Trish Duff “The All Blacks are rebuilding after the foster disaster and the springboks are at the top of the their game, arguably the best they have ever been. The test matches between these two nations are what test match rugby is all about. Forget the lions forget the World Cup this is the greatest rivalry in all of rugby history and this is going to be breathtakingly good. The All Blacks as underdogs the springboks more than impressive. I can’t wait.”

@Chris Fougere “Boks a great side but we were very close to bearing them 2 nil in the Republic ,lets not get carried away”