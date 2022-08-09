MR HAKAINDE HICHILEMA HERE, YOU MUST TAKE PERSONAL RESPONSIBILITY

……your brother’s life is at stake, says Hon Nakacinda after a break in at ECL’s residence

Lusaka…. Tuesday, August 9, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

The opposition Patriotic Front has blamed the break in at former president Edgar Lungu’s residence on the New Dawn Administration.

Addressing the media today, PF National Chairperson for Information and Publicity Raphael Nakacinda said the breaking in is unique as it is the first time in the history of the country the house of the former Head of State has been broken into.

Hon Nakacinda believes that the move was well-orchestrated “possibly” under the supervision of a professional entity.

“What has happened today is unique. It’s unique in a sense that this is the first time in the history of this country and it’s unheard of globally to have a house of a former Head of State broken into suggesting that thieves broken into,” he said.

“We have every reason to believe that this is a well-orchestrated professional way, possibly under the supervision of professional entity and it’s an indictment on or against those that are in authority, in charge of security.”

The MCC narrated to the media what exactly transpired regarding the incident in question.

“Yesterday, last night we received a report that conveniently ZESCO switched off power around 01:00. Neighbors here can attest to that in fact. What followed was the cutting to the power supply to the facility and the security wire that has been put in place,” he said.

“Now before we can give details to what has transpired from last night, I think it’s important to remind the Zambian people that the former Head of State is entitled by law to a certain outfit of security. But to have police officers withdrawn and only leaving two officers to look after him in a facility of this nature is reckless.”

Hon Nakacinda said President Hakainde Hichilema must be ashamed that under his watch, his predecessor is having people break into his house.

“They withdrew officers, the next thing they followed the Zambian aware of is that his ADC Aid Camp, responsible for his security was not only arrested on trumped up charges but also disarmed. Meaning that basically, putting the life of the former Head of State at risk,” he said.

“What has happened today can only be an indictment against President Hakainde Hichilema himself, Hon Jack Mwiimbu himself, the IG of the police because this is not only an embarrassment but reckless and should not have happened. How is that ZESCO conveniently at a time power went thieves came? Who coordinated that arrangement? Further, how is it that they knew the vulnerable area to access the house?”

He wondered why president Lungu, being a former Head of State is vulnerable.

Hon Nakacinda also wondered what kind of government UPND is as he accused it of putting that life of president Lungu and his family at risk.

He said president Edgar Chagwa Lungu has been magnanimous enough to give President Hakainde Hichilema space to govern.

“Mr Hakainde Hichilema here, you must take personal responsibility. Your brother’s life is at stake and you are the number one citizen. He is the one that handed over power to you. Take responsibility,” he said.