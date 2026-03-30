THINGS ARE BAD ON THE GROUND – NJOBVU



… says opposition PF lawmakers joining the UPND have been rejected by their people.



LUSAKA, MONDAY, MARCH, 30, 2026 [SMART EAGLES]



DEMOCRATIC Union party president Ackim Anthony Njobvu says the political reality on the ground has shifted and things are not okay for the ruling UPND.





Speaking when featured on the ” Sunday Chat” program on Christian Nation FM radio last night, Mr. Njobvu said most PF members of parliament have fallen out of favor with their electorates and chances of them retaining their seats are minimal, hence resorting to join the UPND.





He said most PF lawmakers are not joining UPND out of principle but because the grassroots have rejected them.



“Most of these members of parliament are not joining UPND out of principle, but because the ground has rejected them. When people have rejected you, what do you do, join the UPND. Things are bad on the ground and this is why President Hichilema once said that him, he might win but his MPs and councilors might not win,” Mr. Njobvu said.





And Mr. Njobvu said after having gone through some difficult circumstances when in opposition, President Hakainde Hichilema should have taken a different posture in managing the country and its resources.





He said what the country is lacking at the moment, is converting natural resources into government revenue.



” I have been disappointed by the UPND, they endured quiet a bit of ruthlessness while in opposition and we expected the best from them. They should have helped this country transform but they are doing the same things they were subjected to. And if you see people support slogans such as kwenyu and salt sana, it means they are hungry and want something from the UPND,” Mr. Njobvu said.





” UPND is scared of the opposition, they are afraid, that is why they can’t allow us to hold rallies. Last year I requested to launch my party in Chipata but authorities refused, saying the President was going to be in same district around that same time.

UPND committed to ensure that there is freedom, especially with political party leaders, we are given authority by the constitution to sale ourselves, our Manifesto and messages to the Zambians, but again the constitution is not being respected that is why we are being restricted to speak to the people, ” Mr. Njobvu said.



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