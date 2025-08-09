‘This guy is too strong’: Tom Aspinall fails to intimidate Dricus du Plessis 

Tom Aspinall and Dricus du Plessis have taken the MMA world by storm. Tom’s rise in the heavyweight division has been explosive and impressive. His speed and power make him a true contender.

Meanwhile, Dricus has dominated the middleweight ranks with fearless aggression and skill. He’s now the reigning UFC middleweight champion, making South Africa proud. Both fighters have earned respect through relentless hard work and thrilling performances.

Though they compete in different weight classes, fans love their intensity. A recent encounter between these stars sparked excitement and revealed much about their true fighting spirits.

Tom Aspinall fails to intimidate Dricus du Plessis

During a tense moment, Tom Aspinall tried pushing Dricus around. But the heavyweight star couldn’t believe Dricus’ strength. Despite being a middleweight, Dricus stood his ground with confidence and power. His recent fights showed why he’s the world champion. Against Sean Strickland, Dricus displayed ferocity and unbreakable will.

He’s been training non-stop, sharpening his striking and wrestling. His upcoming fight with Khamzat Chimaev adds pressure, yet he looks unfazed. Dricus’ intense conditioning is paying off. His workouts include brutal sparring and heavy grappling. Trainers say his strength has reached new heights.

Even heavyweights like Tom now know Dricus can’t be pushed around. Fans loved seeing Dricus’ fearless attitude. He reminded everyone why he’s the best middleweight today. Aspinall’s surprise reaction went viral, proving Dricus is tougher than he looks.

What fans say

After Tom Aspinall failed to intimidate Dricus du Plessis, some fans coud not believe it, and warned Chimaev.

@lando_lw “Clearly Tom was being nice. Damn the glaze is crazy 😭”

@C&K MMA “Aspinall will go down as the best heavyweight of all time when he retires”

@Stipe_Miocic_is_the_GOAT “Khamzat fans will taste humble pie when DDP beats him”

@Edmund Tan “Literally only 20-30 pounds different and one fights at 265 one at 185 😭😭”

@Trevor Black “If he can’t wrestle him, what makes u think he can even hang with Jon bones lmao that’s crazy🤣🤣🤣