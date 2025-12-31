This guy leaves a psychiatric hospital and k!llls his mother!



A horrific tragêdy has struck the town of Obala. Christian Ndzié, who was reportedly suffering from mental health issues, had been admitted for several months at Jamot Hospital.





After showing signs of recovery, he was discharged and returned to the family home, where he continued his treatment.





The situation took a tragic turn when Christian stopped taking his medication and became increasingly unpredictable.





A phone call to family members later announced the unimaginable tragêdy. Christian Ndzié had k!llled his mother, Célestine Alomo, whose b0dy was found lying on the ground.