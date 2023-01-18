This how Edgar Lungu left me, but you praise singers you will be left like orphans from a run away father- Tayali

This how Edgar Lungu left me, but you praise singers you will left like orphans from a run away father

Tu Paise singer, look at your life yamu tukopo (in small tins), the only large space you have is social media but you boast of HH, what has he given you?, you don’t even have jobs or empowerment while he is filling up his treasures in safe heavens.

HH takachulepo, akulalyafye umushinsanshiku (HH will never suffer, he will just be enjoying forever), but you…., poverty is your soulmate unless Brian Mundubile comes to your rescue.

At least for me, through Edgar Lungu’s citizen empowerment polices I managed to settle myself pretty well, I have space to even grow maize, vegetables, bananas, sugarcane and keep chickens for my wife because she doesn’t like those from the Chinese labs.

I can work hard because I have a basis, but you, set your gardens on social media tumone, Nigerian fola.

Tomorrow nkofwepo at come to DEC…. I never got any Govt contract but I provided consultancy to those who were setting up companies and bidding for contracts.

Edgar Lungu never gave me a cent to set myself up, but he created policies of citizen empowerment and created opportunities through infrastructure development, farming, mining, cross border trading, Car sales, clothing, etc.

But your HH has come and shut many things down. No infrastructure development, farming is a mess, mines – he is giving to foreigners, shops are closing – eg Ndanji fashions, there is no business at COMESA for our cross border traders because HH is not paying Zambians but foreigners.

As if that is not enough commodity prices are going up yet praise singers is arguing which just shows that tamushita nobunga bamupula bwali imwee.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER