This is Explosive! – From Iraq to Iran: The Neocons Finally Admit America Walked Into a Checkmate

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Checkmate in Iran” is a significant strategic assessment published in The Atlantic on May 10, 2026, by neoconservative scholar Robert Kagan.





In the piece, Kagan argues that the United States has suffered an irreversible strategic defeat in its recent war with Iran, which he claims has fundamentally diminished America’s global standing.



Washington can’t reverse or control the consequences of losing this war.





For those who don’t know who Robert Kagan is, he is the husband of Victoria Nuland. This is one of the most influential women in U.S. foreign policy circles, a longtime American diplomat who served in multiple senior roles under both Democratic and Republican administrations. She became heavily associated with U.S. policy toward Ukraine and Russia during the conflict that has now dragged on for more than five years.





Robert Kagan, one of the intellectual fathers of the interventionist doctrine that brought the United States



Everyone understands that Benjamin Netanyahu continues to push Donald Trump into strategic blunders. Trump cannot openly blame Israel because politicians in Washington are terrified of confronting the Israeli lobby and its influence. As discussed before, Israel sees Iran as an existential threat and does not care if the global economy suffers in the process. If the world enters economic crisis while Israel pursues the destruction of the Iranian government, so be it. The real question is: how long will global markets tolerate endless escalation and instability?





People still do not fully understand the level of damage Iran inflicted on the United States and its regional military posture. Yes, the U.S. and Israel carried out major strikes and caused considerable destruction, but Iran also hit back hard. Iranian retaliation reportedly caused serious damage to U.S. positions and infrastructure across the Gulf region, with costs that critics argue could run into the $29 billion and more. The Trump administration is not telling the full story of the cost of the war and the long-term strategic and financial costs may be far higher than publicly admitted.





Anyone who knows Robert Kagan understands that he is one of the central figures of the American neoconservative establishment. These are the people who help shape policy papers for Congress, influence U.S. foreign policy doctrine, and project American strategic influence across regions from China and Russia to Africa and the Middle East. Their institutions and networks have influenced U.S. decision-making for decades. So when Robert Kagan comes out publicly sounding alarms, people pay attention because it signals deeper concern inside the foreign policy establishment itself.



Let us dig in… this is an explosive piece by Robert Kagan.





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Key Summary Arguments and Findings



* Failure of Military Force: Despite a devastating 37-day air campaign by U.S. and Israeli forces that crippled Iran’s military and killed much of its leadership, the Iranian regime did not collapse and refused to make concessions.





* Strait of Hormuz Control: Kagan emphasizes that Iran has effectively secured control over the Strait of Hormuz. This gives Tehran immense leverage over global energy supplies and the ability to dictate terms to Gulf state





* Strategic Trap: He describes the situation as a “checkmate” because the only remaining military option—a full-scale invasion—is politically and practically unfeasible for the Trump administration.





* Global Consequences: The conflict has exposed U.S. military limitations, including depleted weapons stockpiles. Kagan warns this “paper tiger” image may embolden adversaries like China in Taiwan or Russia in Europe.





* End of Hegemony: He concludes that the war has accelerated the transition to a post-American world, where regional powers control their own seas and U.S. dominance in the Persian Gulf has permanently ended





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Dig Deeper:



America’s Strategic Failure in the War on Iran



It’s hard to think of a time when the United States suffered a total defeat in a conflict, a setback so decisive that the strategic loss could be neither repaired nor ignored. The calamitous losses suffered at Pearl Harbor, the Philippines, and throughout the Western Pacific in the first months of World War II were eventually reversed. The defeats in Vietnam and Afghanistan were costly but did not do lasting damage to America’s overall position in the world, because they were far from the main theaters of global competition. The initial failure in Iraq was mitigated by a shift in strategy that ultimately left Iraq relatively stable and unthreatening to its neighbors and kept the United States dominant in the region.





Defeat in the present confrontation with Iran will be of an entirely different character. It can neither be repaired nor ignored. There will be no return to the status quo ante, no ultimate American triumph that will undo or overcome the harm done. The Strait of Hormuz will not be “open,” as it once was. With control of the strait, Iran emerges as the key player in the region and one of the key players in the world. The roles of China and Russia, as Iran’s allies, are strengthened; the role of the United States, substantially diminished. Far from demonstrating American prowess, as supporters of the war have repeatedly claimed, the conflict has revealed an America that is unreliable and incapable of finishing what it started. That is going to set off a chain reaction around the world as friends and foes adjust to America’s failure..





In a striking assessment published in The Atlantic on May 10, 2026, Robert Kagan argues that the United States has suffered a strategic defeat in its war against Iran — a defeat unlike any in the nation’s modern history. Titled “Checkmate in Iran,” the piece is arresting not merely for its conclusions but for its author. Kagan is a co-founder of the Project for the New American Century, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, and one of the most prominent intellectual architects of American military interventionism over the past three decades. He was a vocal champion of the Iraq War and a lifelong advocate of projecting American power abroad. When someone of that pedigree declares that the United States has walked into an irreversible strategic trap, the foreign policy establishment takes notice.





Kagan’s core argument is that despite an intensive 37-day air campaign before the April ceasefire — strikes that killed significant Iranian leaders and severely degraded the country’s military capabilities — Tehran made no concessions and the regime did not collapse. Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz — through which roughly 20 percent of the world’s oil supply passes — and has retained effective control over it even as a fragile ceasefire holds. The damage to regional energy infrastructure, including Iran’s devastating strike on the Ras Laffan gas complex in Qatar, will take years to repair. Meanwhile, Iranian allies China and Russia have seen their global positions strengthened, while American credibility has been, in Kagan’s words, “substantially diminished.” Far from demonstrating American prowess, he writes, the conflict has revealed “an America that is unreliable and incapable of finishing what it started.”





Kagan’s mea culpa, however, was not entirely without precedent in the open-source analytical community. Before the first strike was launched on February 28, 2026, a number of independent analysts and commentators had reached similar conclusions through straightforward structural reasoning. They warned that any military campaign aimed at toppling the Iranian regime would become a strategic trap: that the regime had sufficient institutional resilience to survive a military assault, that the Strait of Hormuz represented a powerful asymmetric lever Iran would not hesitate to use, and that the costs of a sustained conflict would fall disproportionately on the Western economies dependent on Gulf energy flows. Link to the author’s pre-war assessment. These assessments were not acts of clairvoyance. They were, rather, an objective reading of underlying dynamics that had been visible for years — and that the intelligence community had, by all accounts, communicated to decision-makers before the war began.





Indeed, it has become increasingly apparent that the CIA and allied intelligence services had flagged precisely these risks before the campaign was authorized. The subsequent leaking of that pre-war analysis into the public domain appears to reflect a deliberate institutional effort by the intelligence community to separate its long-term reputation from a policy decision made over its objections. It is a familiar pattern: when political leadership overrides professional judgment and the predicted consequences materialize, the paper trail has a way of surfacing.

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The Strategic Trap



The strategic dynamics now confronting Washington are as unfavorable as they are familiar to students of asymmetric conflict. Iran has transformed its military defeat into a position of leverage through a single asymmetric instrument: its ability to close, or credibly threaten to close, the world’s most important maritime chokepoint. The regime survived the decapitation of its supreme leader. Khamenei’s son has assumed succession, and institutional continuity has held. What was meant to produce capitulation has instead produced entrenchment.





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The Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed. Saudi Aramco has warned that even if the waterway reopened today, months would pass before energy markets rebalanced, and that a delay of further weeks would push normalization into 2027. The supply shock is not merely an inconvenience; it is beginning to restructure the global energy economy in ways that may prove durable. The U.S. has responded with a counter-blockade on Iranian ports, but this is a punitive instrument, not a strategic solution. It tightens the economic vice on Tehran without reopening the strait.





Negotiations, mediated by Pakistan, have stalled along entirely predictable lines. Iran’s position has hardened as the ceasefire has held and the perceived costs to the United States have mounted. Tehran appears to have concluded that time is on its side. Trump’s rejection of Iran’s latest counterproposal as “totally unacceptable” suggests the two sides remain far apart not merely on terms but on their basic assessment of who holds the stronger hand. That is a dangerous divergence.





The Chinese factor compounds the difficulty. Beijing benefits structurally from prolonged Western energy disruption. It has special arrangements for Iranian oil, has positioned itself as indispensable to any diplomatic resolution, and voted with Russia to veto a UN Security Council resolution calling for freedom of navigation in the strait. China has no urgent incentive to help Washington find a clean exit. That structural weight on Tehran’s side of the ledger is not going away.





There is also the military asymmetry to contend with. Forcing the strait open through conventional naval power is not simply a matter of overwhelming force. Even a degraded Iran can harass shipping through drone swarms, mining, and proxy action by IRGC-affiliated forces in ways that keep the passage effectively closed at a cost far lower than what it takes to police it. As Kagan himself notes, if the United States with its full naval power cannot or will not guarantee passage, no coalition of lesser capabilities will succeed where it has not.



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The Least Bad Option



Washington now faces the unenviable task of identifying the least bad option from a menu that contains no good ones. The concession path — accepting a deal that leaves Iran with effective leverage over the strait and recognition as the dominant Gulf power — would be strategically humiliating and would accelerate the realignment of Gulf states toward Tehran. It would confirm every adversary’s suspicion that American security guarantees are contingent and reversible. Yet the escalation path carries its own grim calculus. Further strikes on Iranian infrastructure might inflict severe punishment but offer no guarantee of opening the strait; they risk broader regional ignition and would consume weapons stocks that American commanders have already warned are at perilously low levels.



The deeper danger in the current moment is miscalculation on both sides. Iran, closely monitoring Western public discourse and drawing confidence from assessments like Kagan’s, may overestimate the concessions it can extract and push past the threshold of what any American administration can politically survive yielding. That risks triggering an escalatory response not out of strategic logic but out of domestic political necessity — the most dangerous kind. Meanwhile, a Washington tempted by the illusion that one more turn of the escalatory screw will produce capitulation risks repeating the original error that created this situation



Robert Kagan, one of the intellectual fathers of the interventionist doctrine that brought the United States to this moment, has now written its obituary notice. The analysts who read the structural dynamics clearly before the first bomb fell take no pleasure in that vindication. The question that remains — urgent, unresolved, and deeply consequential for the global order — is whether Washington can navigate from a position of acknowledged strategic weakness to an outcome that limits the damage, without either capitulating to maximalist Iranian demands or stumbling into a wider catastrophe. That is not a question of military capability. It is a question of strategic wisdom. And on that count, the jury remains very much out.



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Source:

https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/iran-war-day-73-checkmate-at-the-chokepoint/