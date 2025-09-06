Kim Jong Un has been ruling North Korea since December 2011, when he succeeded his father, Kim Jong Il, after his death.

Kim Jong Un’s ruling style is characterized by authoritarian control, a personality inherited from his father and grandfather.

During a recent session of the Supreme People’s Assembly, North Korea’s legislative body, leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a unanimous vote.

The video footage, which has circulated widely, shows Kim Jong Un leading the proceedings.

After Kim Jong Un raised his hand to vote, all members of the assembly also raised their hands in unison.

The uniformity of the members during the vote is characteristic of North Korea’s governance, where decisions are made to align with the leader’s directives rather than through democratic processes.

The Supreme People’s Assembly serves as the highest organ of state power in North Korea.