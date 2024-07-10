THIS IS HOW PRESIDENT HICHILEMA HAS REDUCED ME, I CAN ONLY PRAY TO GOD, OTHERWISE KAFIWEME IFINTU – Chilufya Tayali

By Chilufya Tayali

THIS IS HOW PRESIDENT HICHILEMA HAS REDUCED ME, I CAN ONLY PRAY TO GOD, OTHERWISE KAFIWEME IFINTU

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu likes to tell me ati, “Bola panshi”, but iyi yena, HH alen’gunya (he is dribbling) and scoring.

Let’s be honest, with ourselves, politics tends to pose itself as a field were there are no morals, anything goes, to fight for power and keep that power.

President Hakainde did, and used, everything at his disposal, for almost 20 years, to #conquer President Lungu and PF. He fought a political war and they were casualties and fatalities.

Resources were poured in like waters from the sea, to make sure the cause was won.

He is now on the throne, does anyone expect President Hichilema to stop fighting to keep his power due to salvos of words from the opposition?

I would say more, but I know even you (PF) ka tolerance kanono, you would hate me, so I will moderate my emotions. However, let me just say I am very disappointed with what happened yesterday at the ConCourt.

Surely, imwe ba PF naba Lungu (sorry boss ngeleleniko), you just took yourselves to court to be slaughtered like an old cow, which has no use.

Why did you even go there??? To watch the sondela boys and girls??? Or pose for pictures which you have been proudly sharing on social media as if you won meddles at the Olympics.

Sorry, I said, I will moderate my emotions🤭🤭🤭

But nangu tapasoswa, this date was known, everything was known, but what did you do to fight back apart from showing up and be lashed with a ruling which was known.

Did you even prepare for the day???

Were there resources secured for this, or all of you were pretending yo be broke as usual, forgetting that HH will come and take everything after 2026???

I heard they were thousands of people at the Secretariat, why at the Secretariat??? Is that were Lungu was being caucused politically???🤔🤔🤔

What’s the point of issuing utuma empty threats ku Secretariat, ati;

“They will be no elections without Lungu in 2026!!”, when you are allowing HH to conveniently enter into a process which you know the outcome?

By the fact that President Lungu was even there, legitimized everything, making it look like it’s just at play.

Awe but mwandini, ine I am not happy, let me just say it. I even phoned Nakachinda to express my displeasure.

Awe bane, yesterday was a loss and even Basondela were disappointed with you.

Anyway, let me stop here, kuti wakalifya big buyer. Let me nurse my emotions nolupundu.

20:00HRS I WILL TALK AGAIN TO HELP YOU THINK, BECAUSE YOU ARE TALKING THINGS CASUALLY.TAAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!