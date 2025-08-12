US President Donald Trump on Monday, August 11 announced plans to place Washington, D.C.’s police force under federal control and deploy the National Guard, framing the move as a campaign to “liberate” the capital from what he calls rising crime and homelessness .

“This is Liberation Day in D.C., and we’re going to take our capital back,” Trump declared at a White House press conference.

According to CNBC, the administration is weighing the deployment of up to 1,000 National Guard troops. Trump has also ordered 500 federal officers — including agents from the FBI, DEA, ATF, ICE, and U.S. Marshals — to patrol the city.

On Truth Social earlier Monday, Trump vowed that “Crime, Savagery, Filth, and Scum will DISAPPEAR” and promised to relocate homeless residents “far from the Capital.”

The move follows the assault of Edward Coristine, a senior official at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which Trump has used to justify increased federal law enforcement in the city.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser rejected Trump’s portrayal of the capital, noting violent crime is down 26% from last year.

“People are coming to our capital, starting businesses, and raising families here. Any comparison to a war-torn country is hyperbolic and false,” she said on MSNBC’s The Weekend.

Bowser argues that addressing local crime and homelessness requires more funding for prosecutors and staffing court vacancies — not federal troop deployments.

Trump has invoked Section 740 of the D.C. Home Rule Act of 1973, which allows the president to assume control of the city’s police force during emergencies such as insurrections or rebellions. The law does not permit a full takeover of the city’s government and is intended for rare, extreme situations where local authorities cannot maintain order.

The president has hinted he may seek to amend the Home Rule Act to expand federal authority over the district, a move certain to face legal and political challenges.